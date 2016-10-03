Modern meets nature in the Pacific Northwest

This ultra modern single family home in Spokane, Washington is designed in a way to blend the interior and exterior. The architects over at Uptic Studios created a home that welcomed the gorgeous nature into the home while still maintaining the privacy of the homeowners. The complex structure incorporates wood, metal and stone to create a home unlike any other.

This home was built with the outdoors in mind and has many beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows that allow tons of natural light to flow into the room. This further blends the outdoors into the interior of the home and opens the home to the gorgeous views of the Pacific Northwest.