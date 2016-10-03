Modern meets nature in the Pacific Northwest

This ultra modern single family home in Spokane, Washington is designed in a way to blend the interior and exterior. The architects over at Uptic Studios created a home that welcomed the gorgeous nature into the home while still maintaining the privacy of the homeowners. The complex structure incorporates wood, metal and stone to create a home unlike any other.
This home was built with the outdoors in mind and has many beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows that allow tons of natural light to flow into the room. This further blends the outdoors into the interior of the home and opens the home to the gorgeous views of the Pacific Northwest.
This geometric and modern home is definitely a unique piece of architecture. The architects combined many materials, including hardwood, metal, and stone to build the home and somewhat blend the home into the natural environment. The wood and stone pull from the surrounding environment of the Pacific Northwest. The contrast in materials is very distinguished, the dark wood is bold while the lighter stone adds dimension to the home. Large, glass windows surround the house letting in tons of natural light and opening up the home to the outdoors.
The front of the home boasts and incredibly modern and geometric design even down to the two-car garage. The large overhangs all around the home reduce the amount of sunlight that reaches the interior of the home while also providing an architecturally interesting feature. The architects have gone above and beyond when creating the wooden features of the home, subtly mixing a couple of different stains and woods. The large metal siding provides a bold contrast to the wood and stone that comprises most of the home, while also making the home weatherproof, which is important in the northwest. Soft gray concrete greets guests and is almost seamlessly integrated into the stone wall of the lower part of the home.
The large patio opens up into the wilderness of the Washington state. The patio is a mix of bricks, concrete and slate, once again adding a mix of materials to create an interesting visual space. The stone fireplace is a striking addition to this backyard especially for those cold winter nights. This garden uses bits of stone, rather than grass, to protect the small shrubs that have been placed around the backyard, keeping with the modern theme of the home. The large windows, which look upon the backyard, open up the space to the interior of the home while still providing the privacy that is needed.
This kitchen pulls directly from the natural environment, just like the exterior of the home. From the cabinets to the island, virtually the entire kitchen is covered in the beautiful honey-colored hardwood. The backsplash throughout the kitchen is a gorgeous Carrara marble while the floors are a light gray concrete which matches the island countertops. This mix of materials blends very well and creates a cozy atmosphere in this grand kitchen. The stainless steel appliances also play off of the shiny gray island countertops, which you don't see done in many homes. The island is a great space that can be used for entertaining or even having a quick meal on with just a few bar stools.
The kitchen opens up into this grand, two-floor living room. The light gray concrete floors are seen again here, seamlessly integrating the two rooms. The architects have once again played around with the three main materials of wood, metal and stone to create an eclectic but elegant mix in this living room. The stone fireplace sits off-centered allowing for both it and the hardwood paneling to take center stage in this room. The amazing floor-to-ceiling windows to the right of the fireplace not only lead you to the great outdoor but also provide incredible sunlight during the day. The minimal black metal features in the home allow it for creativity as well as a bit of an accent color throughout the home.