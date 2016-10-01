7 bedrooms that will make you feel at peace

Your bedroom is your sanctuary. It should make you feel at ease after a long and stressful day at work. You should be able to relax, unwind and put your mind at rest when you are in this room. For those who need and crave that environment, a zen style bedroom is best.

A few ways to create zen include, clearing items from cluttered desktops and messy dressers, trying to create a noiseless environment perhaps with a lot of books to muffle sounds, removing electronic devices such as TVs and cell phones from the room, and keeping the room at cooler temperatures, even during the winter time. These ideas help to ease your mind and create that sanctuary.

Zen rooms are characterized by minimal decoration, neutral tones and natural materials, such as wood and stone. Incorporating these ideas for a bedroom is very simple. Below are seven bedrooms to inspire you to create a peaceful and calm sleeping space, ready to rid yourself of negative energy and relax into a good night's sleep.