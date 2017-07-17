Everything about this home is amazing and a little bit fairy tale-like. Firstly, the entire home was created for a mere €48,098 / $55,000 which, as we all know, is utterly minuscule these days, let alone for such a dream house.

Although we can give you the actual price that this house costs, please remember that this was not build in the USA.

Nevertheless, the capital was raised through a bank loan and the 494 ft² could be embarked upon, but the architect's design was unique in terms of how much of the plot was reserved for garden space. We think you'll be staggered to learn that a whopping 50% was held back in order to landscape a wonderful setting, making the house modest, but perfectly sized for the young couple that would live there. Let's take a closer look and see if we can spot all those personal touches that make this home design so phenomenally different and good value!

Affordable houses: the perfect house with floor plans!