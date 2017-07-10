Home Decoration: 10 ways colorful furniture can light up a room

Looking for a quick and easy way to add some colour to your room without re-doing everything or spending a fortune on paint? Or maybe your home decor has become outdated; a bit old fashioned and you want to spice things up a bit? It might be easier to update your interior than you think.

We have collected some of the best examples when colourful furniture really makes the room. You don't need much—just add a couple of statement pieces and let the bright tones speak for themselves. It's best if the rest of the space is kept minimal, decorated in muted or monochromatic tones. By having only a few loud pieces, you can afford to invest in something a bit more eclectic. Go big, go bold and get daring with the details!