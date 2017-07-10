Home Decoration: 10 ways colorful furniture can light up a room

Looking for a quick and easy way to add some colour to your room without re-doing everything or spending a fortune on paint? Or maybe your home decor has become outdated; a bit old fashioned and you want to spice things up a bit? It might be easier to update your interior than you think.
We have collected some of the best examples when colourful furniture really makes the room. You don't need much—just add a couple of statement pieces and let the bright tones speak for themselves. It's best if the rest of the space is kept minimal, decorated in muted or monochromatic tones. By having only a few loud pieces, you can afford to invest in something a bit more eclectic. Go big, go bold and get daring with the details!
The tones of this dining room table and chairs work together perfectly. The bright orange chairs bring out the caramel tones of the wooden table top, the railing on the staircase, the floorboards, and even the copper frame of the lampshade. The cream walls and the dusky blue table legs restore the overall colour balance.
Each piece compliments each other, and together they let the chairs grab the attention.
This open plan apartment is a real life art class. It's a lesson on colour balance, how to use the right amount of colour, and which tones look the best with (or against) each other. You don't have to use similar tones, just don't go overboard with too many different ones.
The lime green, bright orange and vivid purple all work together here because they are spread out, and are countered by grey, white and glass features. Find the balance!
If you have a piece of furniture that you are in love with, but are a bit bored by, then just paint it! There are many different ways to jazz up a surface. Stick with primary colours for a contemporary look, or try metallic tones for something unusual. Turn an ordinary television cabinet into a feature with crackle paint or by adding antique details.
If you are unsure, just ask for some advice from these professionals who have an eye for colour.
A kitchen is a great place to use colour to add some excitement to a sterile environment. Usually kitchen tools and accessories are in silver, white or black, so it can be a challenge for lovers of colour to keep things bright. Bar stools and dining room chairs are often the answer.
These citrus yellow chairs are a great addition and are matched by the splash board behind the stove and with the place mats on the dining table for added zing. When the colours are this bright, less is more.
This fire engine red SMEG refrigerator is a blast from the past. A little bit 50's, but totally adorable, it definitely turns up the temperature in this little kitchen. And to add further fuel to fire, it's placed right next to a bright purple cabinet. There's just the right amount of colour to keep a modest kitchen from being a forgotten space.
Keep things bright, with energetic colours and you will make your space exciting and inviting.
Against white walls, wooden floorboards and grey carpet, this emerald green sofa dazzles. Unexpected colours are the most powerful decorating weapon, but they are to be used with caution. It may not seem like it, but everything in this room is carefully considered—with the brown rug, or even a black rug, the effect of the sofa would be lost.
The hot pink side table adds a cheeky exclamation point.
Without that yellow sofa, this living room is close to being on the boring side of things. But with the sofa, the black and white palette is perfect. When choosing your statement piece, consider the proportions of the space—is the room big? What are the floorboards like? What are the colors of my walls?
Making this type of statement is a thing of confidence, so make the decision, and go with it.
Now while the wall is a feature in itself, it only works because of the sofa. Imagine a hot pink piece of furniture in front—too much; too intense! Or with a white sofa in front, it would make the wall stick out too much.
But this peaceful blue sofa is the perfect accessory to the space, acting as a 'middle ground' between the colourful wall and the white floor. It anchors the wall. The wooden logs as tables are a playful touch.
Another yellow sofa, a different era. Coloured furniture works for a number of styles and a number of tastes. But the same rules apply: paint the walls in muted colours, keep accessories in whites, or in wood. And use colour to turn it all into something memorable.
When you choose your statement piece, make sure it is high quality as it will be the focus of the room. This beautiful studded leather couch can handle being in the spotlight.
If you manage to find an eye catching bed like this bright red one, then keep your linen and bed cover white. The carpet is light cream, the walls, exposed concrete and the ceiling is an opulent mahogany wood, making this an eclectic, contemporary bedroom. The curtains match the bed, but they don't ruin the effect of the red base.
As an styling tip: when choosing colorful furniture, make sure lines are clean and classic. You don't need extra frills added on top of everything else!
