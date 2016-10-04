10 outstanding walls that will make your jaw drop

Do you think wallpaper should be left in the 70's? Or paper-covered walls can never look glamorous or sophisticated? Then this collection of incredible walls will change your mind. All created and applied by painters and decorators Schoo GmbH from Dormagen in Germany, these patterned wallpapers range from expressive and romantic, to subtle and chic.

Whether you want something subtle to suit a classic taste, or something bright, bold and beautiful to be the focal point of the room, you will no doubt find something in this collection. If you weren't a fan of wallpaper before, you will be by the time you reach the end of this article!