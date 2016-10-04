10 outstanding walls that will make your jaw drop

Do you think wallpaper should be left in the 70's? Or paper-covered walls can never look glamorous or sophisticated? Then this collection of incredible walls will change your mind. All created and applied by painters and decorators Schoo GmbH from Dormagen in Germany, these patterned wallpapers range from expressive and romantic, to subtle and chic.
Whether you want something subtle to suit a classic taste, or something bright, bold and beautiful to be the focal point of the room, you will no doubt find something in this collection. If you weren't a fan of wallpaper before, you will be by the time you reach the end of this article!
Subtle yet surprising, this patterned wallpaper is truly unique. You would think that it's rainbow tones and animal inspired print would be over the top, but it works.
The multi-tones make it easy to match different furniture to the colors. The showroom chairs bring out the aubergine in the print, or you can work with the yellow tones and match earthy tones or mustard accessories to it.
This expressive, romantic wallpaper is a showstopper. The peacocks, the roses, the mint green and blush pick all make this ideal for the wistful dreamers. It is poetic and a tad nostalgic—great for a boho-inspired interior. Or on the other hand, install it in an all-white home with classic furniture and it will look just as incredible.
This oh-so-subtle cream on beige wallpaper with wide stripes make the perfect backdrop for wooden cabinets like this. Great for balancing out the huge amount of wood, while not overwhelming it. Use this wallpaper in a living room with cream carpets and sofas, or a dining room with a long wooden table and you won't go wrong.
Delicate yet dramatic, this finely mottled gray wallpaper has got it right. Looking almost like textured stone, it would look exceptional in an entrance way. As it is so dark, it is best used in small amounts, or just as a feature wall, to avoid closing in the space. Teamed with wood and white it has the right balance.
Another dreamy wallpaper, this time it's the combination of two different tones that make this work. The dusky blue plain print teamed next to that graceful flower print is just divine!
It's a delicate, washed out look, so will be best in a smaller room, with classic furniture—like these simple wooden cabinets. Keep the furnishings clean to avoid this wallpaper looking too old fashioned.
In a neutral colour like this grey, you can afford to go a little wild with the print. The striking grid pattern of this wallpaper borders on bring an optical illusion, but won't drive your eyes crazy. It blurs the lines between modern and timeless, classic and experimental. But again, it is best used only on a feature wall, otherwise it will be too much!
Love what you are seeing? Then have a look at these other rooms that use wallpaper in really great, unexpected ways.
Wallpaper prints are only limited by your imagination. There are endless varieties to choose from and there will always be something to suit your room or your color scheme. This wallpaper even has lettering stamped all over it. The light colors saves it from looking like your aunt's craft project, and instead is a dainty, elegant backdrop. Use it at your home library, or favorite reading nook.
Another great patterned wallpaper that is playful yet still very elegant. This one looks like plants are creeping up the wall and brings a burst of greenery to the room. So no matter the season outside, have this wallpaper in your home, and it will always be fresh, lively and cozy.
You don't only have to hang artwork in frames—this wallpaper is a masterpiece, and you can have a whole wall of it! With it's eye-catching abstract print, we suggest keeping everything else in the room to a minimum. It would be the ideal wallpaper for a dining room, with just a table, chairs and simple lighting.
What a color! Somewhere in between terracotta and citrus orange, this patterned wallpaper would be right at home in a country cottage. The large print means it needs to be balanced with a plain wall next to it. Choose complementing colors that are light for the best impact.
So by now, we hope that you have seen there are many ways to use wallpaper to add interest to a room, and it won't look outdated or retro. Heavily patterned prints are best used in small areas, like the entrance way, staircase or hallway. Or create a feature wall in the kitchen.
Still looking for more ideas on how to decorate your walls? Here are some smart ideas for you.