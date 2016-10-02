11 green ideas for your rooftop and home interior

Plants are essential to have in our daily life. Whether it's for the routine of gardening, or to purify the air, to keep insects at bay or to prevent lung diseases and allergies, plants are advantageous to have in any form. A garden of any size helps cool the air, create micro-systems and promote a healthier environment.

Yes, the dream would be enough room to grow our own fruit and vegetables, but more realistically speaking most of us have to settle with planters of fresh herbs hanging off the balcony, or on an apartment windowsill. But having limited space doesn't have to stifle all of your garden dreams. These properties utilize an overlooked, and underused space, one which is perfect for growing plants and bushes on: the rooftop.

It's a great way to have some foliage in your life, without needing extra space. Now you can make your neighbours green with envy by emulating one of these incredible rooftop gardens.