How to DIY your own floor screed

Floors. Next to the walls and ceiling, floors are the most important part of any dwelling. When built right, they will hold a house together for a long time, require next to no maintenance and make intermittent cleaning a breeze. For those of us who don't have the opportunity to build a home from the ground up, we will probably face a renovation job sooner or later.

Wooden floorboards often need sanding back or even totally replacing. Stone floors often crack over time, become scuffed and uneven. Sometimes insulation is needed to be installed underneath what is already there. Or you might simply want to update your current floor. Whatever you need to do, the trick to having a long lasting floor is by doing the groundwork. Today we have a look at the secret to getting it right: screed.