6 vital steps for building a beautiful fireplace in your home

Loading admin actions …

A stunning fireplace can really make your house a home, but knowing how to go about such a project isn't always obvious. Well, it wasn't, until now! We thought it would be really helpful if we compiled an easy to follow 6-step guide to installing a fireplace in your living room, bedroom or wherever you want to and from there, if you still fancy going ahead, you can give your installers a call and get the ball rolling. While many amateur decorators will feel equipped to have a bash at this task, we think it's worth reminding you how serious a fireplace installation is and how devastating the consequences could be if it went wrong, so by all means plan away, but get some professional help for the technical bit!

1. Assess if you have a chimney already

Most houses will already have a chimney somewhere in them, but if yours doesn't, this will mean you need to choose exactly where you fancy having your new fireplace! If you do have one already, we recommend having the lining checked before installing and using a fire!

2. Plan how you want the fire to look

Whether you go for a wood burning stove or an open fire, or something even more modern altogether, you need to carefully plan exactly where you want the opening, how tall you want your fireplace and all those small details that make a big difference on the style.

3. Think about materials

What would you like your fireplace to be built out of? Bricks are the most traditional choice, but as ever, styles evolve and tastes change, so if it's structural and heat-proof, the chances are that your fitter can use it! Blocks, concrete, pebbles… the possibilities are endless!

4. Build it right!

With plans afoot and your fitter called in, you can leave the task of stabilising your recess to them, but keep an eye on things and be sure to tell them what kind of finish you'd like. Some people favour exposed bricks, for a rustic vibe, but if you're going for modern, you might prefer a smooth lime render!

5. Install the inner workings

For a simple open fire, all you need to do is pop in a grate, but woodburners and gas fires will need fitting by registered experts. Ask a professional and do your own research too, so you know what you can do yourself.

6. Now for the fun part

With your new fireplace all installed, you can set about the fun task of buying accessories, such as log stores and companion sets. The devil is in the details, so really enjoy this part of the process!

For more beautiful home additions, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 interior design ideas that may change your life.

Are you longing for a real fire in your home?

