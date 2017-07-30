Garden ideas: 10 cheap raised pools to fit any patio

Swimming pools have long been a luxury home addition that many people see as a sign of opulent living, but there are ways and means of making this fun and decadent home improvement a little more accessible to everyone.

A popular method is by building a raised pool, as opposed to a sunken one, so we thought we'd take a look at some beautiful examples and discuss the benefits of this construction method. Your building team might not be expecting to add a pool to your property, but we feel confident you're going to at least consider the subject after seeing these fabulous examples!