Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Garden ideas: 10 cheap raised pools to fit any patio

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
SABAUDIA SUL MARE, Stefano Dorata Stefano Dorata Pool
Loading admin actions …

Swimming pools have long been a luxury home addition that many people see as a sign of opulent living, but there are ways and means of making this fun and decadent home improvement a little more accessible to everyone. 

A popular method is by building a raised pool, as opposed to a sunken one, so we thought we'd take a look at some beautiful examples and discuss the benefits of this construction method. Your building team might not be expecting to add a pool to your property, but we feel confident you're going to at least consider the subject after seeing these fabulous examples!

1. Why build one at all?

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

That's a key question that can only be answered with why not? 

Honestly, not many people could claim that they actually need a pool, but why should you have to justify wanting to treat yourself to a little luxury?

2. Is built-up better?

Piscina Arena, UNIC POOLS® > Piscinas Ligeras UNIC POOLS® > Piscinas Ligeras Pool
UNIC POOLS® &gt; Piscinas Ligeras

UNIC POOLS® > Piscinas Ligeras
UNIC POOLS® &gt; Piscinas Ligeras
UNIC POOLS® > Piscinas Ligeras

The main benefit of built-up pools is that they necessitate a far shorter construction time, which directly impacts on the cost of the project.

When designed and finished well, we don't think you lose anything by not having a sunken pool.

3. Can I still have different depths?

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Of course! In fact, having a built-up pool makes this even easier as you won't have to dig so deep for the entire pool, thereby making equipment rental costs shrink.

This really is all sounding like a great and economically-sound idea!

4. Will it look stylish enough?

CASA 45, CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS Pool
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

If this picture doesn't answer that question, we don't think we will be able to convince you with words!

5. How can I integrate it a little more?

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

One of the best ways to integrate a built-up pool is to add in similarly tall items, such as eye-catching planters

A natural fit in a garden space, you could even create planters from the same finishing material as your pool to really tie it all together.

6. I'm not convinced I want a whole pool, so what else can I have?

Pool Área Barrenechea - Santiago, Moya-Arquitectos Moya-Arquitectos Modern Pool
Moya-Arquitectos

Moya-Arquitectos
Moya-Arquitectos
Moya-Arquitectos

How about a hot tub? Fun, bubbly and wonderfully warm, a hot tub is a great addition to any garden and you can simply cut a cavity in a raised patio, pop it in and away you go. 

How easy is that?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. I like the look of sunken pools, so how can I achieve that?

RESIDENCIA CLUB DE GOLF LA HACIENDA, CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) Modern Pool
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)

CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)

The easiest and cheapest way to get the look of a sunken pool without the cost is to raise the patio that surrounds it. 

By making the pool edge flush with the rest of the area, it will look like you dug really deep for your slice of luxury.

8. How crazy can I go?

SABAUDIA SUL MARE, Stefano Dorata Stefano Dorata Pool
Stefano Dorata

Stefano Dorata
Stefano Dorata
Stefano Dorata

As crazy as you like! Creating a really different design will certainly make your pool stand out and if you've thought of a way to seamlessly integrate it with the rest of your architecture, we say go for it.

As long as it's water-tight, we don't think there are many other rules!

9. Other than cost-effectiveness, what is an advantage of a built-up pool?

Glass 1701 - Arq. Exterior, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Modern Terrace
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

If you enjoy a stunning view from your home, what could be more perfect than enjoying it from an elevated pool? 

Imagine having a rooftop pool and enjoying a scenic cityscape every morning as you complete a few laps!

10. If money is no option, what can I do then?

Hotel La Purificadora, Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern Pool
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

How about something really different? A built-up pool with glass sides will definitely get a lot of attention. We just hope you don't mind feeling a bit like a SeaWorld show performer!

For more amazing pool inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 10—The Best Indoor Pools in the UK.

Before and after: from plans to perfect execution
Which one is your favorite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks