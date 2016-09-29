An apartment that looks like it doubled in size!

While all transformations are useful, there are those extra specials ones that almost seem to magically increase the size of the property that they have been carried out in. Today, we look at one such transformation that not only renders the original apartment totally unrecognisable, but makes it seem at least twice the size! This was clearly the work of one of the most talented interior design teams out there and we are in love with how they have injected comfortable modernity into every room. Let's take a look and see if you are inspired to take on a project of your own!
Oh no! Hardly a bathroom to write home about, we can see from here that the layout is all wrong, walls need to be moved and don't even get us started on those awful tiles! What a style nightmare this room is and that old fashioned toilet just looks borderline unhygienic.
This might be one of the most stylish small water closets that we've ever seen! An healthy injection of white paint and modern suite items have removed all of the old fashioned styling from before and while this is never going to be a huge space, it feels far more usable and airy now. Those high-level shelves are fantastic too!
Oh dear. This is a little depressing! Is this meant to be a living room, a laundry area or just a randomly and not decorated part of the home? Either way, we are not keen at all, but we will say that this room looks to be a decent size, as if a wall has already been removed at this point!
This is the most dramatic reinvention of this whole project, as the removing of a solid wall, in favour of a glass partition, has made the entire space feel so much larger. More than that, it's also totally changed the style of the property from a run down shabby spot to an ultra luxe, contemporary loft-style home. Truly astonishing and we are falling head over heels for all the retro touches, such as the sofa and those coffee tables!
Wow. This is a blast from the past! Orange wood, awful beige tiles as far as the eye can see and outdated appliances really aren't helping this small and unusually-shaped kitchen to be more user-friendly. You could barely get one person in here,let a lone a family, so we think some walls need to go!
We know the old kitchen was awful, but what a total transformation this is! Opening up the space and removing walls has created a dreamy living space that includes a living room and kitchen all in one and we are in love with the free-flowing food area! Still not huge, it's impressive what removing walls can do just in terms of ambience and feel. We certainly wouldn't mind cooking in a space like this one!
