An urban home that feels like a country retreat

Designed with a strict covenant in mind, today's project was not going to compromise at any point and while we respect that, it must have been extremely difficult to blend the two aspects that the clients were keen to embody. Essentially, the main idea was to design a house that had all the restfulness and relaxation of a country home, but within a starkly urban environment and when you discover that the plot of land was only 1640 ft2 in size, it makes the task altogether more tricky.

The resulting design plays with open spaces and a deep connection to the garden, even when indoors and as such you'll find great swathes of gorgeous glazing, as well as a free-flowing modernity within the walls. An impressive build, to say the least, the architects in charge certainly rose to this challenge!

You can't miss!