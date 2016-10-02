The Green Face of Homely Coziness

A unique interpretation of a 'garden house', this cozy & modish residential project is an unusual new design adorning the urban fabric. Equipped with a singular facade, this project “Schuppen” (shed) is an innovative & smart rendition of green thought by Berlin based architects Brandt+Simon Architekten.

To convey the underlying green contemplation of this home, recycled paper has been employed particularly to address thermal insulation. Heating is considerably backed by solar panels.

The colored plain tiles on the lovely frontage make the greenish structure inconspicuous, blending in with the greenery around & situated deep in the gap between adjoining buildings. This lends a touch of snug privacy to the tranquil green pad in the midst of busy surroundings. Interesting, no? Let’s have a good look at it!