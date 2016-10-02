The Green Face of Homely Coziness

A unique interpretation of a 'garden house', this cozy & modish residential project is an unusual new design adorning the urban fabric. Equipped with a singular facade, this project “Schuppen” (shed) is an innovative & smart rendition of green thought by Berlin based architects Brandt+Simon Architekten.
To convey the underlying green contemplation of this home, recycled paper has been employed particularly to address thermal insulation. Heating is considerably backed by solar panels.
The colored plain tiles on the lovely frontage make the greenish structure inconspicuous, blending in with the greenery around & situated deep in the gap between adjoining buildings. This lends a touch of snug privacy to the tranquil green pad in the midst of busy surroundings. Interesting, no? Let’s have a good look at it!
The photo shows this beautifully conceptualized home with its stunning facade & impeccably comfortable character as is given by the enveloping greenery and the small front patio. The manicured lawn bears swings which provides ample playing space for the kids. The patio with the paneled wooden floor has a comfy setting to sit back & enjoy a leisurely time outdoors while soaking in the palliative glory of the greens.
Multitude of the plain tiles in the chosen palette creates an artistic interplay between the typically traditional building material in its nearly handcrafted hectic essence and the pixel-like semblance of the entire facade when seen from a distance. Laid out as a repeating pattern, the attractive color gradient conveys a detailed planning. The tiled aspect is the reminiscent of the nursery that previously graced the estate.
Beside the unconventional design potential, the façade tiles provide a technically sound cover for the timber frame construction behind.
Moving inside the home, we come across a fluid layout for kitchen-living room. Exquisite in unblemished white, this space with dark wooden floor and black framed glass doors & windows is looks bright & sober. The stairs leading to the upper levels from the wooden base look spectacular in an all white configuration. The kitchen counter & glossy cabinets are all bathed in the pristine magic of clear white. The white column in kitchen space adds grace.
Two flights of stairs lead up to this first level. In this image we can see the well ventilated & brightly lit first level room that maintains the same wood & white tonality as downstairs. The room appears quite spacious and the views through the transparent windows are not bad either.
If you fancy a snug & peaceful time surrounded by your selection of books, you will love this attic library space that is really a clever way of introducing some more functional novelty into the design of this home.
Another angle for this room. A well ventilated and amply lit with natural light filtering in through windows & skylights, this space is perfect for a quiet time with your favorite titles.
As the evening sets in & the interiors are illuminated with radiant brightness, this residence looks amazing from the outside. The exteriors contrast well with the dazzling interiors to offer a visual treat.
Quite an appealing house tour, I must say! Well thought out concept armed with a tasteful implementation has given a new dimension to the idea of a garden house that 'sings' cozy comfort with sophisticated functionality & contemporary style. Care to hum a few bars?