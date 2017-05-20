Your browser is out-of-date.

15 secrets to a stunning back yard that you can't miss!

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
If you look at pictures of other people's completed back yards and wonder how you can make yours look so stylish and well put together, wonder no more, as we've got all the answers for you! We have taken inspiration from talented landscape architects and put together this comprehensive list of garden elements that are easy to install but guaranteed to make a huge impression. If you're ready to get a little more green-fingered, then read on and start planing your newly improved garden today! Ready for 15 secrets?

1. Keep your lawn well cared for

Residência Jardim Avelino, LAM Arquitetura | Interiores LAM Arquitetura | Interiores Modern Garden
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

A nourished lawn is the centrepiece for a stunning garden, so don't let dry spots, bald patches or uneven mounds develop.

2. Include a recreational area

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Once you've created a lovely garden, you'll want to spend some time in it and enjoy it, so it makes perfect sense to include at least some seating!

3. A cooking area will bring year-round usability

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern Garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

You don't need to go crazy, but a barbecue or simple grill will really bring your garden together, not to mention your family and friends over for a visit!

4. Pebbles create a neat look

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

If you like an ordered and well put together garden that doesn't have a bloom out of place, then large pebble shingle will definitely be a good investment for you.

5. Decking raises the levels and profile of your garden

APARTAMENTO KG, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Modern Terrace
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Simple to install and gorgeous, a small deck will make a real feature of any seating area in your garden. You can stain it a good color too!

6. A vertical display will take up less room

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura

If you're short for space in your garden, try planting up, not out! A vertical garden can even be made from discarded pallets, making it a cheap project.

7. Get creative if you want to really cause a stir

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Upcycled planters are a fantastic way to firmly put your stamp on your garden, while ensuring that nobody else has exactly the same look.

8. Add a little practical function

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

A small garden can be purely aesthetics-led but we think a little functionality is a blessing too. How about growing some of your own herbs?

9. Add some color

Casa Cor 2012 - Fachada e Boulevard, Tatiana Junkes Arquitetura e Luminotécnica Tatiana Junkes Arquitetura e Luminotécnica Commercial spaces Event venues
Tatiana Junkes Arquitetura e Luminotécnica

Brightly colored planters are a fabulous way to give any garden a real designer touch. You don't need to buy new ones though, simply paint up your existing ones!

10. Keep things easy to maintain

PAISAJE PARQUE VIVIENDA CHALET, milena oitana milena oitana Eclectic style garden
milena oitana

The last thing you want to do is create a garden that is impossible to stay on top of. Low maintenance plants, such as cacti and succulents, will be a great asset that won't need your assistance too much.

11. Include a gardening corner for yourself

CASA MORUMBI.SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Classic style garden
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Be optimistic and assume that you will get seriously into this gardening lark! If you do, you'll want a potting station, so add one in at the start!

12. A water feature will add sophistication

homify Modern Garden
homify

You don't have to have space for a fully lit incredible fountain, as even a small water feature adds a distinct classiness and designer vibe to any garden.

13. Think about winter!

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Adding a fire pit to your garden will ensure that you can enjoy it, regardless of the temperature. Can you think of anything nicer than a glass of something delicious, in front of the fire?

14. If you have children, think about them too

Sítio P.P.N.R, Bellini Arquitetura e Design Bellini Arquitetura e Design Modern Garden
Bellini Arquitetura e Design

A garden should be designed for everyone to enjoy it, so if you have little ones, what about including a treehouse, or a play area? So much fun!

15. Encourage nature to pay you a visit

Wire Frame Bird Feeders, Green & Blue Green & Blue Garden Accessories & decoration
Green &amp; Blue

Wire Frame Bird Feeders

A pretty bird feeder, hung somewhere in your garden, will naturally encourage some feathery and even furry friends to wander in. What a lovely sight!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 cool ideas to create a gorgeous garden.

Are you feeling inspired to upgrade your garden now?

