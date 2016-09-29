10 Ideas to make beamed ceilings work

When you own that beautiful farm you love so much, or that old house in the city, you might have the fortune of owning a piece of historical architecture. If that is the case, it will do you well to preserve the rafters instead of trying to hide it. If your home has no ceiling beams whatsoever, it does not matter either, since this ideabook also serves to inspire you with a variety of wonderful ideas for your home that will give any space a beautiful, romantic and rustic feel.

Today, homify will offer you a variety of ideas to implement when adding ceiling beams, or making existing ones visible. With a couple of ideas to improve your home at the best rustic style, dare to implement these and more ideas. For now, take advantage of these spaces and choose the one that suits you. We have collected pictures which show the best of a good kitchen, terrace, living room and bedroom, providing inspiration to plan and implement this style of beams in your home.

Let's begin with this new project to make your home fabulous!