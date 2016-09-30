Tips to clean your home quick and easy!

Are you tired of scrubbing and scrubbing for hours without getting the results you want? If you want your house to look great everyday and all year long we will give you a few tips and tricks to help you meet that goal. This article is intended for all those lovers of extreme hygiene, cleanliness and order. If you don't have much time to spare and cleaning your home is a major chore, here are a few things you should know to make things easier and faster when it comes to cleaning your home.
Here we go…
It is no mystery that one of the most difficult areas to clean are our kitchens. From greasy kitchenware to stainless steel lacking in shine, to all those hard to reach places; we have a few easy solutions to overcome the burden of achieving kitchen spotlessness.
homify Tip 1: On each problem area, combine 1/4 cups of ammonia with water and leave overnight. You will see how the next morning, the grease will simply have melted off and all you need to do is wipe down your stove or greasy bench to fully appreciate the magic!
Another room that is considerably difficult to keep clean is the living room, especially if you have light-colored sofas that are easily stained. The living room is a passage for a transit of people; from those relaxing with a book or watching TV to those chatting over a cup of tea or coffee. Nothing is more frustrating that watching guests sit on your clean and pristine sofas and hoping they won't spill their drink. Luckily we have the solution to remove stains from sofas and fabrics which will save you the stress.
homify Tip 2: Mix baking soda with water and scrub the stain with this powerful combination. Blessed be the holy bicarbonate, which is, in short, good for everything. After washing, let the stained area dry and you're done!
Did you know that the water in your sink and your shower contains high amounts of limescale that could ultimately corrode your pipes and damage or harm the entire functionality of your bathroom? Not to mention the plumbing bill should anything go wrong!
We all know how burdensome cleaning a bathroom can be; from the steel to the glass, to all the places where water creeps in and leaves mold and grime. To make cleaning the bathroom easy, we have this very simple tip!
homify Tip 3: Clean your bathroom and pipes with vinegar and see the difference!
Have you noticed that over time your pots and pans lose their shine and splendor? It is normal that some of our kitchen utensils tend to fade with time given to heat, moisture and extreme conditions that are always exposed; however, not to worry because for every problem there is a solution.
homify Tip 4: Place some dish detergent in your pot and then pour some warm water into it. Leave your pot there all night and the next day will see the results! In the morning, clean everything with hot water, more detergent and a sponge.
You have a nice kettle in which you prepare delicious aromatic tea but you fear that your kettle will eventually be worse for ware? Proper cleansing of a kettle is not only healthy for you and your family but also will ensure that your utensils and other items last for much longer. We will show you how you can keep your kettle as new.
homify Tip 5: Fill your kettle with water, cut a lemon into slices and place it in the kettle and, of course, don't boil it. Let the solution do its thing overnight.
This has likely happened to many of us. When we are out celebrating and the unthinkable happens. A nice sip of red wine drops on our clothes and makes a stain that feels in the moment, like it's the end of the world.
homify Tip 6: Sprinkle the wine stain with salt and dip your clothing in water with gas immediately. On the one hand, the salt will absorb the notorious spot while the gas helps to lift it.