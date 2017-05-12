Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern kitchens: 15 Inspiring designs with ultra-modern decor

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
homify Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

As we all know by now, the kitchen is the heart of the house, not only because it provides physical sustenance for all of the home's inhabitants, but also because it is the social hub of a house and the center of family life. Due to this room's obvious importance in our home, we always want to make it look great with the latest technology and interesting themes.

This means that we have to devote particular attention to furnishing and decorating our kitchen space, incorporating elements and decor which will give the room the best appearance. What could be better for this than a ultra-modern decoration style?

In this ideabook, we present you with 15 kitchens that have ultra-modern decor exuding functionality, sophistication, and modernity. Take a look below at these options that will certainly fill you with inspiration to revamp your own kitchen!

1. Scenic lighting

SGNW House, Metropole Architects - South Africa Metropole Architects - South Africa Modern Kitchen
Metropole Architects—South Africa

SGNW House

Metropole Architects - South Africa
Metropole Architects—South Africa
Metropole Architects - South Africa

To leave the kitchen with a super modern and sophisticated atmosphere, add a lighting project that values the finishes and creates different environments and sensations. 

2. Industrial hood

APARTAMENTO LOFT, HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS Industrial style kitchen
HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS

HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS
HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS
HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS

The bench-island and the industrial hood are indispensable accessories in an ultra-modern kitchen. Enjoy the daring design and workmanship of these modern accessories, which also add a lot of convenience to the kitchen.

3. Open and integrated

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this kitchen with custom built-in cupboards, and island and industrial hood, the dining table was integrated into the countertop. The open shelves and Scandinavian design chairs in white and yellow add a touch of personality and sophistication to the environment.

4. White and bright

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern Kitchen
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

This well-planned kitchen stands out for its high-gloss finish on the cupboards, which reflect the landscape as if it were mirrors.The cabinets have no apparent handles, and are opened by pedals located at the bottom. This is the ultimate functional and aesthetic combination.

5. Minimalism

Cascade House - Single Family House in Bürstadt, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Kitchen
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Cascade House—Single Family House in Bürstadt, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

This minimalist kitchen stands out for its combination of white lacquered cabinets and black worktops, which engage in a dialogue with the window frames. The lighting enhances the functionality and adds sophistication.

6. Organic shapes

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

This bench with organic forms in the kitchen gives a futuristic tone to space. Stainless steel appliances and modern design barstools make for an even more beautiful space. We especially love the red highlights as the chairs and the splashback. 

7. Stainless steel

renovation in North Italy, Vegni Design Vegni Design Modern Kitchen
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

Cabinets on the wall already express modernity. In this kitchen, the cabinets are also finished in stainless steel, combined with the stainless countertop and ceiling. The wood table and wood finish countertop enhance the brightness even more.

8. Trusted black

IQube House_, ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu Modern Kitchen
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

If there is a color that conveys sophistication, it is black. The white walls and white floors are highlighted even more by the brightness of the custom cabinetry finished in black lacquer, which leaves a super modern and sophisticated kitchen.

9. New forms

no bo bono, unikat:lab unikat:lab Modern Kitchen
unikat:lab

no bo bono

unikat:lab
unikat:lab
unikat:lab

In integrated settings, the kitchen can be the highlight of the environment, as in this project where the kitchen was conceived as an island and bordered by a black mass to incorporate the appliances.

10. Kitchenettes

Apartamento do Homem Moderno - Morar Mais por Menos Vitoria 2015, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Modern Kitchen
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados

Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados

In addition to the great practicality, kitchenettes which are arranged linearly express modernity and sophistication and adapt to any environment, whether it be small, large, open or integrated.

11. Your favourite color in the kitchen

Deu azul, Caroline Vargas | C. Arquitetura Caroline Vargas | C. Arquitetura Modern Kitchen Blue
Caroline Vargas | C. Arquitetura

Caroline Vargas | C. Arquitetura
Caroline Vargas | C. Arquitetura
Caroline Vargas | C. Arquitetura

Your favorite color can be used in the kitchen to give it some personal touch. In this kitchen, cabinetry with the painted glass doors blue enhance the modern style and adds personality to the environment.

12. Modern and colorful

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Modern kitchens also match colors. In this kitchen, the coated wall of colored glass inserts, red limestone bench and chairs with colorful seats give a more relaxed touch to the environment.

13. Darker tones

Designer Küchen von Team 7, Eckhart Bald Naturmöbel Eckhart Bald Naturmöbel Modern Kitchen
Eckhart Bald Naturmöbel

Eckhart Bald Naturmöbel
Eckhart Bald Naturmöbel
Eckhart Bald Naturmöbel

In this kitchen, the wood finishes speak to the dark tones of the coatings. These dark tones in the kitchen perfectly match the modern style, provided there is abundant natural light in the environment, as in this example.

14. Personalized

dezanove house designed by iñaki leite - kitchen units Inaki Leite Design Ltd. Modern Kitchen
Inaki Leite Design Ltd.

dezanove house designed by iñaki leite—kitchen units

Inaki Leite Design Ltd.
Inaki Leite Design Ltd.
Inaki Leite Design Ltd.

In this kitchen, the built-in cabinets and countertops coated in wood contrast with the walls and the concrete floor to enhance the ultra modern style. One of the highlights is the custom design of the chairs, which fit under the counter-shaped island.

15. Ultra-modern with a rustic touch

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

With built-in cabinets and a countertop-shaped island, you can use natural finishes in the kitchen to give a rustic touch, like the wood and bricks in sight.

Which of these 16 kitchens ideas did you like most? Tell us about it in the comment section!

