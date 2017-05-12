Modern kitchens: 15 Inspiring designs with ultra-modern decor

As we all know by now, the kitchen is the heart of the house, not only because it provides physical sustenance for all of the home's inhabitants, but also because it is the social hub of a house and the center of family life. Due to this room's obvious importance in our home, we always want to make it look great with the latest technology and interesting themes.
This means that we have to devote particular attention to furnishing and decorating our kitchen space, incorporating elements and decor which will give the room the best appearance. What could be better for this than a ultra-modern decoration style?
In this ideabook, we present you with 15 kitchens that have ultra-modern decor exuding functionality, sophistication, and modernity. Take a look below at these options that will certainly fill you with inspiration to revamp your own kitchen!
To leave the kitchen with a super modern and sophisticated atmosphere, add a lighting project that values the finishes and creates different environments and sensations.
The bench-island and the industrial hood are indispensable accessories in an ultra-modern kitchen. Enjoy the daring design and workmanship of these modern accessories, which also add a lot of convenience to the kitchen.
In this kitchen with custom built-in cupboards, and island and industrial hood, the dining table was integrated into the countertop. The open shelves and Scandinavian design chairs in white and yellow add a touch of personality and sophistication to the environment.
This well-planned kitchen stands out for its high-gloss finish on the cupboards, which reflect the landscape as if it were mirrors.The cabinets have no apparent handles, and are opened by pedals located at the bottom. This is the ultimate functional and aesthetic combination.
This minimalist kitchen stands out for its combination of white lacquered cabinets and black worktops, which engage in a dialogue with the window frames. The lighting enhances the functionality and adds sophistication.
This bench with organic forms in the kitchen gives a futuristic tone to space. Stainless steel appliances and modern design barstools make for an even more beautiful space. We especially love the red highlights as the chairs and the splashback.
Cabinets on the wall already express modernity. In this kitchen, the cabinets are also finished in stainless steel, combined with the stainless countertop and ceiling. The wood table and wood finish countertop enhance the brightness even more.
If there is a color that conveys sophistication, it is black. The white walls and white floors are highlighted even more by the brightness of the custom cabinetry finished in black lacquer, which leaves a super modern and sophisticated kitchen.
In integrated settings, the kitchen can be the highlight of the environment, as in this project where the kitchen was conceived as an island and bordered by a black mass to incorporate the appliances.
In addition to the great practicality, kitchenettes which are arranged linearly express modernity and sophistication and adapt to any environment, whether it be small, large, open or integrated.
Your favorite color can be used in the kitchen to give it some personal touch. In this kitchen, cabinetry with the painted glass doors blue enhance the modern style and adds personality to the environment.
Modern kitchens also match colors. In this kitchen, the coated wall of colored glass inserts, red limestone bench and chairs with colorful seats give a more relaxed touch to the environment.
In this kitchen, the wood finishes speak to the dark tones of the coatings. These dark tones in the kitchen perfectly match the modern style, provided there is abundant natural light in the environment, as in this example.
In this kitchen, the built-in cabinets and countertops coated in wood contrast with the walls and the concrete floor to enhance the ultra modern style. One of the highlights is the custom design of the chairs, which fit under the counter-shaped island.