When you want to make the most of every space in your home, it's fundamental to see and use all the possibilities to their full extent. If your roof really only serves the purpose of covering the rooms beneath it but has the capacity to be a whole lot more (sadly not all roofs will meet the criteria) then why not transform it into a livable, enjoyable and stunning space.

One of the great advantages of this space is that it can have many uses. From a guest bedroom to a weekend BBQ spot, a study room or a rooftop garden, two things is clear—versatility is abundant and there is plenty that you can do with a space that was previously used only to cover your home. Today we provide you with 13 ideas to help you decide what you need, and what will work. It's also advised to check out what our professionals have to say, as they can help you implement the plans in the end.

Urban design: we give you 13 ideas for what you can do with the roof of your home