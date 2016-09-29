The modern art masterpiece that is also a home

Built in the midst of the suburbs in Girardot, Colombia, this massive home is a true modern art piece, one that you can sleep in, walk around, and even swim next to. The architects based in Bogotá responsible for the construction of such an impressive architectural artwork, CAMILO PULIDO AQUITECTOS, wanted to combine elegance with comfort and usability. And they have done much more than that!

The 6245 square feet home blends modern minimalism, with flowing organic shapes. Stark facade, sharp lines and artistic shapes live together in a flawless harmony. The hard, clean structure is surrounded by a healthy, almost wild garden and a huge wet area with tropical pool, outdoor shower, palm trees and stone veneer.

A little slice of paradise is located in the middle of suburbia, the 'Case Cely' is a pleasant surprise. And there are many more inside, so let's take a look.