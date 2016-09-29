The modern art masterpiece that is also a home

Built in the midst of the suburbs in Girardot, Colombia, this massive home is a true modern art piece, one that you can sleep in, walk around, and even swim next to. The architects based in Bogotá responsible for the construction of such an impressive architectural artwork, CAMILO PULIDO AQUITECTOS, wanted to combine elegance with comfort and usability. And they have done much more than that!
The 6245 square feet home blends modern minimalism, with flowing organic shapes. Stark facade, sharp lines and artistic shapes live together in a flawless harmony. The hard, clean structure is surrounded by a healthy, almost wild garden and a huge wet area with tropical pool, outdoor shower, palm trees and stone veneer.
A little slice of paradise is located in the middle of suburbia, the 'Case Cely' is a pleasant surprise. And there are many more inside, so let's take a look.
Looking from the front of the property you can see the influence of Brutalism and even Constructivism. Paying homage to past architecture styles, this house finds itself a place in history.
The daunting task of using every square meter of the enormous property was not too much for the architects, creating not only a home of function and usability, but one that has such an overall, cohesive aesthetic.
A great view of the symmetry and balance we see in so many different areas of the home. The negative space in the ceiling is echoed in the glass wall next to it, creating a positive space. No corner, no pillar, no edge was neglected. The contrasting white and black details add to the drama.
This is our first glimpse of the incredible wet area that sits behind the house. The soft, flowing shape of the pool is way to balance out the sober lines of the house. Just like any great abstract painting, this property explores all forms and plays with different types of lines.
The drama is a recurring theme in this work of art. This time through, the warm low lighting around the pool reflecting off of the stone veneer and turns the water a spectacular deep blue.
The outdoor shower is one of those surprises we mentioned. Tucked into the corner of the wet area, the shower with tall stand with wide nozzle and powerful water pressure is great for rinsing off before or after swimming, or whenever you need a pick me up. The round stone base mirrors the pool design perfectly.
From this angle you can really see the organic forms and designs that the stones has been cut into, and that the tilings of the pool follows. A network of interconnecting circles and curved lines make this one easy pool to look at. Note the stairs on the side that have even been shaped to echo the circles of the palm tree bases.
The full garden running in a border around the property is another great counterbalance to the sever lines and angles of the building. This green area has been planted with shrubs and bushes on staggered levels, making it full and lush. Encouraged to grow large and full, the flax plants hang over the edge destroying the harsh edge of the stone wall.
The Roy Lichtenstein inspired painting on the wall is testament to the artistic design of the whole interior. This central staircase connecting the three bedrooms downstairs and the further two upstairs is an integral element to the whole house. Rightly so, it is given all the attention.
The smooth white steps, the polished silver metallic railings and the glass walls make sure that this staircase is functional and attractive.
The final featured room is the combined living, dining and kitchen space that is downstairs. The dramatic black and white contrasts that we saw outside, is has also been extended into the interior. Almost all surfaces are left white, with some furniture and bench tops in midnight black. Details are bright and fresh with turquoise blue and forest green. An elegant, expansive space that will be enjoyable no matter the time of day.
