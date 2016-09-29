Your browser is out-of-date.

​15 Ways to Infuse Stylish Modernity In Your Home Decor!

Justwords
Ibiza House
What bliss to have a plot of land on which you can build your own house or renovate an old one with your own ideas! With a little creativity and an expert team of designers, you can create a small paradise that will be a joy to you every moment you spend in it! Looking for a modern, stylish décor with innovative elements? We have just the thing for you! Have a look at these 15 amazing ways to make your home a trendy, classy abode!

​1. Stylish patio

Terrace
TG Studio

Terrace

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

Wooden beams, attractive pillars, chic furniture and masonry walls come together to create an elegantly rustic patio.

​2. Eye-catching facade

Exterior
TG Studio

Exterior

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

The combination of cement and stone together with the variance in height makes for an impressive facade!

​3. Lavish living area

Living Room
TG Studio

Living Room

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

The comfortable, trendy furniture is teamed beautifully with bold rustic elements like the wooden beams, dining table and small log tables near the alcove.

​4. Amazing alcove

Ibiza House
TG Studio

Ibiza House

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

We love this exquisite little nook! The contemporary lamp and cozy chair offset the elegant rustic rug and log tables perfectly!

​5. Delightful dining

Kitchen
TG Studio

Kitchen

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

The superbly rustic dining table and bench are a brilliant, daring statement given the very contemporary kitchen in view! The skylights are a wonderful way to bring in natural light.

​6. Converging spaces

Kitchen
TG Studio

Kitchen

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

Here we see how the living and dining areas and kitchen come together.

​7. Relaxing bedroom

Bedroom
TG Studio

Bedroom

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

The bedroom is an elegant, cozy space in soothing hues. We love the bedside tables and lamps!

​8. Magnificent bathroom

En-Suite Bathroom
TG Studio

En-Suite Bathroom

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

What an impressive, stylish bathtub! The sculpture is a bold touch that adds pizzazz!

9. ​Elegant bedroom

Bedroom
TG Studio

Bedroom

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

Such a chic and cozy space! We just love the artistic stool and table that add dollops of glamour!

​10.Splendid bathroom

En-Suite
TG Studio

En-Suite

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

This bathroom is a statement in rustic splendour! The grey palette highlights the sober elegance of the imposing bathtub!

​11. Pretty bedroom

Bedroom 3
TG Studio

Bedroom 3

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

The pretty pastels in this cozy bedroom team well with the wooden furniture. We love the classy bedside table and lamps!

​12. Breathtaking balcony

Bedroom 3 Terrace
TG Studio

Bedroom 3 Terrace

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

The masonry wall, rustic roof, cozy seating arrangement and awesome view all work cohesively to make the bedroom balcony a stylish and delightful space!

​13. Outdoor bar

Pool House
TG Studio

Pool House

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

What a lovely bar in the midst of the lush outdoors!

​14. Gorgeous grounds

Pool
TG Studio

Pool

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

If you have space for a lawn, take inspiration from this stunning panoramic view of the garden with its stylish enclosures and elegant seating arrangements around a sparkling and decorative swimming pool!

15. ​Boundless comfort

Pool House
TG Studio

Pool House

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

Rustic chic is the flavour of the day! The comfortable sofa set and elegant coffee table look oh so stylish between the wooden roof and floor! We love the decorative hangings and basket that enhance the rustic ambience!

Get inspired by these 15 extraordinary innovative ways of creating a stunning modern décor! Here's another story that might interest you - Beautify your bathroom wall in 7 Awesome Ways!

An apartment that looks like it doubled in size!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

