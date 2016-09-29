​15 Ways to Infuse Stylish Modernity In Your Home Decor!

What bliss to have a plot of land on which you can build your own house or renovate an old one with your own ideas! With a little creativity and an expert team of designers, you can create a small paradise that will be a joy to you every moment you spend in it! Looking for a modern, stylish décor with innovative elements? We have just the thing for you! Have a look at these 15 amazing ways to make your home a trendy, classy abode!
Wooden beams, attractive pillars, chic furniture and masonry walls come together to create an elegantly rustic patio.
The combination of cement and stone together with the variance in height makes for an impressive facade!
The comfortable, trendy furniture is teamed beautifully with bold rustic elements like the wooden beams, dining table and small log tables near the alcove.
We love this exquisite little nook! The contemporary lamp and cozy chair offset the elegant rustic rug and log tables perfectly!
The superbly rustic dining table and bench are a brilliant, daring statement given the very contemporary kitchen in view! The skylights are a wonderful way to bring in natural light.
Here we see how the living and dining areas and kitchen come together.
The bedroom is an elegant, cozy space in soothing hues. We love the bedside tables and lamps!
What an impressive, stylish bathtub! The sculpture is a bold touch that adds pizzazz!
Such a chic and cozy space! We just love the artistic stool and table that add dollops of glamour!
This bathroom is a statement in rustic splendour! The grey palette highlights the sober elegance of the imposing bathtub!
The pretty pastels in this cozy bedroom team well with the wooden furniture. We love the classy bedside table and lamps!
The masonry wall, rustic roof, cozy seating arrangement and awesome view all work cohesively to make the bedroom balcony a stylish and delightful space!
What a lovely bar in the midst of the lush outdoors!
If you have space for a lawn, take inspiration from this stunning panoramic view of the garden with its stylish enclosures and elegant seating arrangements around a sparkling and decorative swimming pool!
Rustic chic is the flavour of the day! The comfortable sofa set and elegant coffee table look oh so stylish between the wooden roof and floor! We love the decorative hangings and basket that enhance the rustic ambience!
Get inspired by these 15 extraordinary innovative ways of creating a stunning modern décor!