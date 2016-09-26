A modern home with an air of regality

The effective combination of styles is an important ability when it comes to interior design and decoration. What we will witness in our project today, is just that. The spectacular Polo Club Residence, situated in the neighborhood of Belcaro, Denver, is sure to sweep you up in a wave of aesthetic appeal and cool charm.
This design project was left in the capable hands of Andrea Schumacher Interiors, a firm renowned for their superior quality and high-class interiors. As recipient of many coveted and popular design awards, Andrea Schumacher has proven her salt as an experienced hand when it comes to luxury interiors.
The Polo Club Residence, as we will soon see, is a distinctively modern interior complete with contemporary trends, but which also has a regal atmosphere to it. This combination makes for an incomparably luxurious home environment. Let's go have a look!
We start off our tour today with the living room. Taking a first look at the space, it by no means fall short of absolute luxury. The tall ceilings, grand bay windows and rich upholstery turn this room into a modern-day palace.
Let's start with those impressive bay windows. Naturally, these features gave the designers a lot to work with, and so they did. The long, white curtains with blue pattern trim gives a soft sense of opulence to the composition. This is augmented by the chandelier in the middle of the ceiling, which is luxurious by nature, but not too ostentatious to be satirical.
The furniture is upholstered in rich colors and decadent textiles, all to add to this building sense of luxury in the room.
On we go to the kitchen of the kingdom. Here we get a much stronger sense of the home's luxurious influences, with an overarching classical design. The overwhelmingly white kitchen space is accentuated with splashes of blue and gold, creating a cool and sophisticated theme.
The diamond-shaped porcelain tiles that cover the walls provide a beautiful rhythm and texture to the environment, while the stone countertops add even more luxury.
Here we have the dining room, which is connected to the kitchen, as we saw in the previous image. We can also see this dining nook opening up to the living room we viewed in the very first picture of this ideabook. This openness of space with still distinctly demarcated areas allow for good circulation of light and air through the home, as well as expanding the sense of space available.
The dining table is made out of rich, dark wood, elegantly continuing from the wooden floors, as if the two were the same object. Around the table, we can see a serious of different seating fixtures—a bench, armchairs and chairs—all in the same intense blue with touches of red for contrast.
The master bedroom of the house is definitely the very luxurious, yet we can see that the room is not packed to the rafters with opulence. The regal atmosphere in this room is indeed gained by the strategic use of colors and materials, rather than overwhelming the space.
The golden bed and headboard is certainly the main feature of the space, and this luxurious element is enough to bring elegance to the room. The use of neutral white and varying hues of calm blue lets the golden focal point remain the center of attention, while creating sophistication throughout.
Our last stop on the tour of this magnificent house is in the family bathroom, in which we are sure you'll agree is fit for any monarch. This large space is covered in light blues to create a serene atmosphere and also adhere to the prevalent color scheme that endures throughout the house.
The huge bathtub is accompanied by an enormous shower, and we are sure that there is no lack of indulgence in this space.
This bathroom and the entire home definitely reminds us of something regal, whilst also adhering to contemporary design trends. An excellent compromise with stunning results!