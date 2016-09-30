A Wood and Glass House Redefines Luxury

Slatted wood adds oodles of oomph to the terrace adjoining the bedroom of this elegant residence. The recliner fitted with a pale green cushion, promises countless hours of leisure, while lush potted greens add natural charm to the space. The cross-legged table waits in a corner in case you feel like having a cup of tea or some books by your side.

Prefabricated wood and special reflective glass along with trendy and minimalistic design schemes make this house a beautiful and convenient place to live in.