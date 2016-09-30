A Wood and Glass House Redefines Luxury

The Brazilian city of Curitiba has attracted us today with its futuristic architectures and this beautiful Beach Chalet designed by the architects at Juliana Lahoz Architecture. Constructed completely with prefabricated wooden systems, this stylish abode was built for the 'Live More 2006' show, and enjoys a perfect thermal insulation. A special kind of reflective glass has also been used lavishly for this property to integrate the indoors with the outdoors aesthetically. Aided by tasteful lighting, comfy textures and soothing hues, this wooden home offers oodles of warmth, coziness and a cheery vibe. The interiors are simple yet stylish and measure up to 43 square meters (462,848 square foot), while the terraces constitute 60 square meters (645.835 square foot) of the property.
Prefabricated wood and large glass panes come together to create a remarkable and subtly lavish look for this residence. The sleek and tiered deck offers airy outdoor seating under a freestanding umbrella, while potted greens and softly glowing lights make for a magical ambiance. The abundant use of glass also makes the home look bigger and more expansive than it actually is.
The double height living space is generously encased by lofty glass panes set in sleek wooden frames. It allows you to unwind and entertain guests almost in the lap of verdant nature, while sunlight gets to permeate the area effortlessly for a cheerful atmosphere. A pale green couch and a modish recliner offer relaxed seating, while a quirky checkered rug holds the overall look together. The chic and curvy chrome lamp adds panache to the space too.
The trendy wooden staircase leads you from the living space to the mezzanine, under which the dining table set has been placed. This cozy open plan layout is very much in sync with contemporary design ideas, and the compact but elegant dining arrangement simply adds to the style factor. The TV has been positioned in a way so that it’s viewable from both the living and dining zones.
The timeless combination of black and white dominates the smart open kitchen, with sleek cabinets and drawers offering adequate space for storage. With a convenient L-shaped layout and minimalistic fixtures, the kitchen is functional as well as visually pleasing.
The bedroom of the house is on the mezzanine floor, and is a serene getaway from the din of urban life. Wood adds dollops of warmth and comfort to the space, while a simple but plush bed invites you to indulge in a peaceful nap. Trendy pendant lights cast a soft glow over the setting in the evening, while the glass panels of the double height living area bring in the sun during the day.
White with a tinge of green join hands with the wooden accents in this small but pretty bathroom, to produce a cozy and welcoming aura. Stylish and neat fixtures make for a fuss-free look, while a large mirror lends the illusion of additional space.
Slatted wood adds oodles of oomph to the terrace adjoining the bedroom of this elegant residence. The recliner fitted with a pale green cushion, promises countless hours of leisure, while lush potted greens add natural charm to the space. The cross-legged table waits in a corner in case you feel like having a cup of tea or some books by your side.
Prefabricated wood and special reflective glass along with trendy and minimalistic design schemes make this house a beautiful and convenient place to live in.