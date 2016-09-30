An Empty House into An Elegant Home

An empty house is to decorators as a blank page is to writers. The multitude of possibilities makes it difficult to decide how & where to start. Decoration of a home has much more to it than simply than filling a space. It is no less than an art- the craftsmanship of tastefully adding personality to the living spaces, something that defines the occupants.

Redecorating a home from scratch though easier & convenient, it requires a thoughtful use of innovation & creativity. When home stagers HomeSWITCHome were handed the responsibility of refurbishing this void house, they delivered the promise of novelty to create really snug living spaces radiating the warmth of modish comfort. Let us have a look!