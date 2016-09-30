An Empty House into An Elegant Home

An empty house is to decorators as a blank page is to writers. The multitude of possibilities makes it difficult to decide how & where to start. Decoration of a home has much more to it than simply than filling a space. It is no less than an art- the craftsmanship of tastefully adding personality to the living spaces, something that defines the occupants.
Redecorating a home from scratch though easier & convenient, it requires a thoughtful use of innovation & creativity. When home stagers HomeSWITCHome were handed the responsibility of refurbishing this void house, they delivered the promise of novelty to create really snug living spaces radiating the warmth of modish comfort. Let us have a look!
The front door is quite dark and the overall frontage appears grim & desolate. The dusty rails and combination of grey & white worsen the look.
Previously the façade was very drab with unappealing tones. There was virtually no natural light, nor proper reflection due to the palette. This has been taken care of by the renewed lively look that employs striking contrasts & greenery. The new polish on the floor to make it a couple of shades lighter, a matching wooden frame for front door, a tinge of ivory for the wall, the window painted with a lighter & softer shade of gray, fresh grey coat for the rails and the vibrant green creeper have breathed a new life into the formerly dull façade. Quite inviting, isn’t it?
The living room space shows a typical 1970's floor and wooden beams that lend some degree of antiquity. Proper & smart use of the floor nullifies the need for any major modification. The room has a lot of potential to be made into some amazing spaces.
Divided into dining & lounging areas, the living room sits pretty with stylishly contemporary accents & neatly airy spaces. The smooth wall with the soft green shade, chic dining furniture, unique chair decor & charming industrial lamps bring a refreshing urban feel to the quaintly pleasant dining space. The grey sofa set looks quite comfy. The sober modern palette balances the warmth of wooden elements creating a cozy atmosphere in this congenially lit room.
This space looks pretty lifeless & dull. The built-in shelves impart an unsightly & outdated look. The room is clearly in want of more brightness to balance the dark woody essence.
What a scene! The room looks spectacular with its delicate palette & refined design. The bookshelf has been given a new lease of life by making it into open racks housing all sorts of things like books, crockery & Bonsai décor as well. The all white furniture shines in the cozy glow of the miniature lamps. The color scheme complements the wooden floor beautifully.
Spaces with a slanting roof need more planning before any rework so that the décor & modifications implemented are harmoniously distributed & not concentrated in one corner of the limited space. In addition to this, the space in the image shows an overload of wood in the same tone that makes the room look smaller. Some balancing element is definitely required to give an illusion of a bigger space. The bathroom also looks dark & dimly lit.
The new look soothes the senses with refreshing tweaks here & there. The wall panels have been painted white to contrast well with the wood. The white glory spills over to the rest of the room as the newly painted panels reflect the natural light pouring in through the skylight. This makes the room brighter & creates an impression of a larger space. The white chair with cushion, the lovely plant décor & the ottoman on which the Bonsai sits- really smart, graceful & balanced room with minimalist style. The bathroom has undergone a few changes with the addition of the mirror, the bulb & the wooden platform. A lighter shade of the tiles and added romantic essence of candle & flowers really take the bathroom several notches higher.
The light filtering in from outside notwithstanding, there exists a hint of somberness that makes the room appear glum. The whiteness of walls needs supplementing. More of the lighter tones could do the trick.
Impressive! Cleverly thought out changes in structure & palette along with the addition of furnishings & décor have done it with flair. A new skylight, white coating for wardrobe door panels, elegant green wall, modern art décor and simple yet refined taste of furnishings have transformed this room completely. Well lighted, this room is now a radiant space singing vibrant panache. Note the signature lamp on the bedside table- same as the ones we saw in the other bedroom.
All in all, it is a smart & jazzy refurbishment offering commodious, comfortable, bright & chic living spaces. Now we can say that a void house can easily become a vibrant pulsating home, provided the redesign incorporates the right palette, optimum furnishings & proper lighting so that the home doesn’t end up looking cluttered, melancholic & dark.
