A Modern Apartment with Stunning Views

Porto Alegre, the capital of the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul is dotted with various kinds of architectures starting from renaissance style to neoclassical and ultramodern. And today we will take you on the tour of a 465 squared feet apartment that has been creatively renovated on the 18th floor of a historic building. Some major structural changes were carried out and pet-friendly materials were used to make this home more suited for a modern family with two dogs. Networks for water, gas and electricity were revamped, and sleek designs were introduced to cater to the functional needs as well as the aesthetic tastes of the owners. The color palette of the abode is simple yet elegant and mainly banks on neutral hues, but the views of the city offered by each room will take your breath away. Rendered by the architects at Tania Bertolucci de Souza, this apartment lets you soak in the beauty of the outdoors from sunrise to sunset.
Glass panels practically make up for an entire wall in the kitchen which lets you admire the view of the city while cooking up a storm. They allow sunlight to flood the space generously and fill the home with happiness and hope.
The layout of the kitchen, as you can easily make out, provides ample scope for effortless moving around for prepping and cooking. The glossy black granite counter top contrasts with the sleek white cabinets nicely, while all appliances have customized niches devoted to them. Quaint potted greens add a lively feel to the kitchen, while a wall-mounted TV promises entertainment. And let us not forget that view!
The quirky shaped breakfast nook comes with a cozy wooden top that reminds us of the historic roots of the apartment, despite all its modern appeal. It contrasts the white counters and trendy black high chairs wonderfully too. A beautiful bunch of fresh flowers and bright crockery makes sure that you start your day on the right foot. We also love the large squares of light on the ceiling, which perk up the space instantly.
A long wooden frame that essentially looks like a linear collation of multiple frames, holds pictures from the days gone by and are mostly in black and white. The effect is timeless and unique. Here, you also get to admire the texture play in the kitchen, with materials like wood, granite, molded plastic and stainless steel coming together.
When the rays of the rising sun hit the wall behind the bed, the bedroom becomes an enticing vision with its cozy, neutral hues. A plush bed offers oodles of comfort, while large glass windows take up almost an entire wall to let you enjoy an unforgettable sea view.
The sleek entertainment facing the bed is a stylish white and wooden affair, with a minimalist cabinet offering room for storage. A glass vase holding vibrant flowers and a few knickknacks cater to the aesthetic aspect of the room, while the windows entertain you by bringing the sea almost inside the room.
The kitchen looks as inviting after sunset as it looks during the day. The glazing lets you enjoy the view of the brightly lit up city, while you enjoy a refreshing drink at the breakfast counter, or prepare your evening meal. We also adore the unique retro-style tiles cladding the walls behind the cook top, and the blackboard set in wood. They add a dash of vintage charm to the space.
