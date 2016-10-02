A home designed with sustainability in mind

Let’s take a turn around this sustainable building which was designed by the architects at VIMOB Colectivo Creativo and which was born out of the idea of creating a place of rest and retreat in an area that is difficult to access. This building can serve many purposes and its concept and assembly is relatively non complicated. It is attractive, flexible and modern; exuding a sense of harmony and a welcoming atmosphere that provides enjoyment of the surrounding environment. It can serve as a weekender, a residence you utilize on your grounds whilst building a home, a spot for camping that provides all the amenities of a traditional camping ground, a home extension or even a home.

Let’s take a look at this intriguing building.