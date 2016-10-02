A home designed with sustainability in mind

Let’s take a turn around this sustainable building which was designed by the architects at VIMOB Colectivo Creativo and which was born out of the idea of creating a place of rest and retreat in an area that is difficult to access. This building can serve many purposes and its concept and assembly is relatively non complicated. It is attractive, flexible and modern; exuding a sense of harmony and a welcoming atmosphere that provides enjoyment of the surrounding environment. It can serve as a weekender, a residence you utilize on your grounds whilst building a home, a spot for camping that provides all the amenities of a traditional camping ground, a home extension or even a home.
Let’s take a look at this intriguing building.
This archetype of clean, simple lines and materials, coupled with earthy colors celebrates the simplicity of design. The building can be made to accommodate any surrounding space; whether you are near the beach, on the green fields, in an orchard or even on dry land. The structure is predominantly made of wood. The walls are OSB (Oriented Strand Board) panel and there are several openings via glass sliding doors which provide enjoyment of the outdoors. There are also a couple of decks which provide a spot to sit and relax or even to entertain some guests. You choose which side suits you and which view you like best! The space creates a wonderful harmony between indoor and outdoor living whilst encouraging a simple, non-complicated lifestyle.
The access to the front terrace is easy and there is a permanent relationship between exterior-interior living that is intriguing because you can position the home on any plane, in any field and overlooking whatever your heart desires. The VIMOB (this particual modular house), was developed in a workshop. Its parts allow fast assembly, both on and off site using minimum tools. Each component of the project was designed and manufactured to be adapted and adjusted to the module frame, thus minimizing work site and finishes. It is sustainable because it reduces waste of raw materials, keeps the cost of transport down and its impact on the natural environment is minimal. It is certainly a building of the future.
Its indoor space is quite versatile in that you can choose the floor plan that accommodates you. The building resembles a container and whilst the popularity of container-like homes is rising – this building is light-weight in comparison.
Once you have it set up, the next thing you might want to think about is the landscape design – where to position your favourite plants so that they can get the most sun, to how close you want your vegetable garden to your kitchen. You might even plan for a little fruit orchard to provide some shade.
There are windows on each side of the building about a meter apart which allows you to enjoy the view from every room.
Finally, its ease of assembly and dismantling allows you to be from the top of the mountain where you can see the entire landscape or along the beach watching the sunset. With its design that explores the modern and sustainable, it aims to keep things simple, keep costs down, and it inspires warmth and simplicity. For those who enjoy indoor-outdoor living, or for those who have a patch of land, the VIMOB is a perfect addition.
