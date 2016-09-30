5 cool ways to beat the summer heat at home

Can't stand the heat? Do you lie awake at night in a pool of your own sweat? If you are a person that naturally sweats a lot, or if you live in a tropical climate, then these tips could be your saving grace.

Even if you live in a place that has four definite seasons, there would have most certainly been a heat wave one summer where a fan just wasn't enough. Let's take a look at the properties that have certain design elements that are made specifically to combat unbearable temperatures.