An old lab becomes a family home

In our modern times not all homes need to have been built for the purpose of being a home. Sometimes we find a homey atmosphere in old buildings that were once used for something else, for example an old warehouse or barn. In fact, it is very on trend to convert old buildings into modern lofts and apartments. Today's homify 360 does just that! We are looking at an old lab that has been completely stripped down and made into a beautiful and modern apartment.
This lab is located in Italy is an extremely old building and was left for many years without maintenance. When the architects came into the home, what they found was a dilapidated apartment in utter disrepair, but this didn't stop them. The transformation of this old lab into a modern apartment is an incredible one!
The entryway into the old lab is quite a shock; no one would think this could become a livable space. The stucco walls that were once white are now moldy and brown throughout the entire home. The old air conditioning unit above the doorway has also yellowed with age and is unusable. All of the rooms are filled with garbage and old pieces of forgotten furniture, it's a shock anyone could see potential in this space!
The structure and foundation of this old lab are in great condition, considering how much neglect it has fallen under. The spaces are large and ready to be converted into usable spaces. In this photo we can see the structure of the old floors filled with debris and sand but shows a lot of potential to become a beautiful and open space. The main problem with this lab is that all of the electrical components in the house needed to be completely redone because of how old the building is. So between that and the rundown nature of the house, the architects sure had a big job on their hands!
When you step into this newly renovated apartment you would barely recognize it from the mess it was before. The moldy, brown walls are now bright white again and the old, yellow air conditioning system has been replaced. The entryway is now arched and opens into a beautiful and modern living room. The corner features a mini bar with dark wooden cabinets as well as a white cabinet, perfect for entertaining guests. The L-shaped sofa provides a good amount of seating while also maintaining the modern design. Spotlights brighten the room without taking up too much space.
The living room also features a small desk and a massive bookshelf and TV unit. This built-in bookshelf and TV unit reaches the ceiling, providing a lot of storage for this small space. Vertical storage is best in small spaces because tall, out of reach spaces become utilized. The desk and under the TV also have small built-in drawers, for storage that's a bit more private. The window to the left of the desk also provides a lot of natural sunlight for the room during the day.
One of the most remarkable makeovers in this home is the kitchen. It has been completely redone in a modern style and is sleek and stylish. The dark countertops contrast nicely with the light, wood-colored and white cabinets. The architects also utilized the height of this kitchen and built the cabinets almost to the ceilings, in order to provide as much storage as possible. The long and narrow island juts out from the wall and provides extra storage, seating and counter space without taking up a lot of room. The new stainless steel appliances keep with the modern theme of the room and also match the large steel handles of the cabinets.
This bathroom mixes various shades of gray to create a very modern theme for the room. The large slate tiles along the walls of the bathroom are light gray, which match the flooring, with a dark band of gray slate. The floating toilet and bidet are very modern and give a sleek look to the bathroom. The dark gray mosaic tiles in the shower provide a nice contrast to the slate and act as an accent wall in this space. A small window provides light during the day and makes the space feel more open.