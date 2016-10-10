An old lab becomes a family home

In our modern times not all homes need to have been built for the purpose of being a home. Sometimes we find a homey atmosphere in old buildings that were once used for something else, for example an old warehouse or barn. In fact, it is very on trend to convert old buildings into modern lofts and apartments. Today's homify 360 does just that! We are looking at an old lab that has been completely stripped down and made into a beautiful and modern apartment.

This lab is located in Italy is an extremely old building and was left for many years without maintenance. When the architects came into the home, what they found was a dilapidated apartment in utter disrepair, but this didn't stop them. The transformation of this old lab into a modern apartment is an incredible one!