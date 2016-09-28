15 ideas to make a mini living room feel massive

How does that song by that band go? Something like: you can't always get what you want… but sometimes, you might find, you get what you need . Yeah that's it. That lyric seems pretty fitting for today's focus. We take a look at having something which may not be ideal, but being able to turn it into something quite perfect. We are talking about home decor of course!

If you have a small living room, and are wanting to expand it without removing walls, these top tips are just what you need. Armed with some big ideas and the right furnishings you can make a room lacking in floorspace more than enough. Here are 15 of the smallest living rooms that make up for their lack of size with their tons of extravagance, style, practicality and style…