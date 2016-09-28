​13 Stylish Designs For The Modern House Facade

Building a home on your own plot of land is a dream for many and undeniably comes with many advantages. You can plan for the comfort of each family member and design your living spaces as per the family’s requirement and as a reflection of your personality. The first thing that one sees is the facade—your dream home should definitely have a beautiful exterior! With this in mind, we bring you 13 inspirational ideas for a stylish modern facade. Have a look!
Two small windows set in blank walls gives this modern facade a discreet and elegant appearance. The gentle slope softens the linearity of the structure.
The immaculate white beauty of this façade is set off to optimum effect with the use of black borders and glass panels. What a statement in sophisticated minimalism!
This is a linear work of art! The seemingly abstract placement of the majestic columns between large windows creates a dramatic effect.
The glass walls look ever so stylish and provide an excellent view while also allowing an abundance of natural light inside. The slatted wooden panel looks striking!
Look how stylish this façade is with its contrasting materials—cement walls above and bricks below! The large glass sections make this a beautiful open design as well.
This house showcases privacy with only the garage being open to view. The interesting inverted “L” structure creates multiple horizontal levels for a pleasing and trendy look.
The exciting patterns and contrasting textures create a dynamic exterior. Note the stylish futuristic roof and imposing elongated door!
The play of materials and varying height in this façade make it an elegant structure indeed. The masonry creates a stylish effect against the cement background.
This elegant grey and white façade turns futuristic on the upper floor. The open design of the roof gives a floating appearance to this unique exterior.
This façade resembles a jigsaw puzzle with imposing interlocking blocks! The masonry walls to one side contrast pleasingly with the smooth walls of the main building.
The flowing inverted “S” is an ingenious design that makes this modern house an eye-catching edifice! The white and grey colour palette enhances its elegance.
A snazzy modern twist to the traditional red brick house! Look at the different textures of bricks creating a beautiful effect!
Different colors, sizes and shapes create volume to form this modern elegant facade. The unique windows, wooden panels and gray brick walls come together for a stylish effect.
Take inspiration from this diverse collection of contemporary facades to give your home an extra dollop of oomph! Here are a few more ideas for your house makeover - 10 spectacular kitchens for modern homes!