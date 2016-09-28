Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​13 Stylish Designs For The Modern House Facade

Justwords Justwords
CASA VENTURA M22, SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

Building a home on your own plot of land is a dream for many and undeniably comes with many advantages. You can plan for the comfort of each family member and design your living spaces as per the family’s requirement and as a reflection of your personality. The first thing that one sees is the facade—your dream home should definitely have a beautiful exterior! With this in mind, we bring you 13 inspirational ideas for a stylish modern facade. Have a look!

​1. The closed look

MR Ibiza, POCHE ARQUITETURA POCHE ARQUITETURA Modern Houses
POCHE ARQUITETURA

POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA

Two small windows set in blank walls gives this modern facade a discreet and elegant appearance. The gentle slope softens the linearity of the structure.

​2. Elegant minimalism

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Minimalist house
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

The immaculate white beauty of this façade is set off to optimum effect with the use of black borders and glass panels. What a statement in sophisticated minimalism!

​3. Dramatic exterior

Casa Contemporânea, Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro Modern Houses
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro

Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro

This is a linear work of art! The seemingly abstract placement of the majestic columns between large windows creates a dramatic effect.

​4. Communing with nature

Residência Santa Cruz do Sul - RS, d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção Modern Houses
d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção

d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção
d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção
d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção

The glass walls look ever so stylish and provide an excellent view while also allowing an abundance of natural light inside. The slatted wooden panel looks striking!

​5. Combining textures

CASA VENTURA M22, SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA Modern Houses
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA

SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA

Look how stylish this façade is with its contrasting materials—cement walls above and bricks below! The large glass sections make this a beautiful open design as well.

​6. Preferring privacy

Integração Total, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Modern Houses
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

This house showcases privacy with only the garage being open to view. The interesting inverted “L” structure creates multiple horizontal levels for a pleasing and trendy look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​7. Blend of elements

Casa Ponta, Biazus Arquitetura e Design Biazus Arquitetura e Design Modern Houses
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

The exciting patterns and contrasting textures create a dynamic exterior. Note the stylish futuristic roof and imposing elongated door!

​8. Modern sophistication

Residencia Cellebration , Biazus Arquitetura e Design Biazus Arquitetura e Design Modern Houses
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

The play of materials and varying height in this façade make it an elegant structure indeed. The masonry creates a stylish effect against the cement background.

​9. Futuristic Facade

CASA PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali Tweedie+Pasquali Minimalist house
Tweedie+Pasquali

Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali

This elegant grey and white façade turns futuristic on the upper floor. The open design of the roof gives a floating appearance to this unique exterior.

​10. Impressive exterior

CASA JN, Speziale Linares arquitectos Speziale Linares arquitectos Modern Houses
Speziale Linares arquitectos

Speziale Linares arquitectos
Speziale Linares arquitectos
Speziale Linares arquitectos

This façade resembles a jigsaw puzzle with imposing interlocking blocks! The masonry walls to one side contrast pleasingly with the smooth walls of the main building.

​11. Trendy Design

Holzrahmenbau, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur Modern Houses
puschmann architektur

puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur
puschmann architektur

The flowing inverted “S” is an ingenious design that makes this modern house an eye-catching edifice! The white and grey colour palette enhances its elegance.

​12. Bricked up!

Vivienda Unifamiliar , AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ Modern Houses Bricks Red
AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ

AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ
AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ
AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ

A snazzy modern twist to the traditional red brick house! Look at the different textures of bricks creating a beautiful effect!

​13. Variety of volumes

VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR ENTREMEDIANERAS, ESTUDIO P ARQUITECTO ESTUDIO P ARQUITECTO Modern Houses Ceramic White
ESTUDIO P ARQUITECTO

ESTUDIO P ARQUITECTO
ESTUDIO P ARQUITECTO
ESTUDIO P ARQUITECTO

Different colors, sizes and shapes create volume to form this modern elegant facade. The unique windows, wooden panels and gray brick walls come together for a stylish effect.

Take inspiration from this diverse collection of contemporary facades to give your home an extra dollop of oomph! Here are a few more ideas for your house makeover - 10 spectacular kitchens for modern homes!

15 ideas to make a mini living room feel massive
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks