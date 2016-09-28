A Grand Village Home

How about a snug pad wrapped in superlative magnificence, that boasts of living spaces bathed in a vibrant cosmopolitan gentility & dishing out homestyle repose? Sounds irresistible, doesn’t it? Then you are in luck!
Denver based interior designers & decorators Andrea Schumacher Interiors have come up with this exquisite abode, in Greenwood Village, that offers majestic luxury blended with homely comfort. With every element good enough to be called a spectacle, this opulently done residence is really a piece of art. So, without further ado, let us take a sneak peek into it.
What a living room! Contemporary elements & a soothing palette simply lift this space notches higher. Classy decor and stylish furnishings sit pretty in this visually appealing space. The sober wallpaper, simplistic drapes and embellished carpet meets a complementary match in the colorful cushions, innovative greenish-blue couch, simple but graceful center table & the roundish glass top table with a metal base. Don’t miss the rustic lamp near the sofa! The dark frame of the fireplace looks brilliant in a lighter background. The flowers bring freshness into the well lit room. The view through the expansive transparent doors is not bad either.
The undertones of an artistic touch lend a regal air to this cozy looking space. Lively colors & brilliant contrasts brighten this space with the pristine glory of white, regal touch of golden & bold yet restrained accents. The unusual & fascinating pieces of decor, golden yellow cabinet and interesting furnishings look enchanting. Such an inviting plush white sofa with the furry red cushion! The floral curtain looks amazing.
The kitchen of this home is no exception when it comes to impeccable design. Pretty much like the other rooms, the kitchen also overwhelms with its unparalleled interiors. Replete with the latest fixtures, the singular kitchen is full of all the usual elements presented in a truly modish fashion. From the taps to the counter, everything bears an innovative touch of novelty. Look at the bookshelf with the metallic drawers at the back of the counter! Plenty of storage provision, elegant wall tiles, glossy counter top & matching rug spruce up this classic space.
This private lounging room celebrates the beautiful essence of dark colors. Imparting clear vivid but laid back accents, the shades of purple, mustard & brown ring in a lively feel. Stylish tables, lampshades & mustard hued ceramic sofa just adds to the space. Different textures of the cushions and the varicolored rug add another dimension to the leather couch. Lovely vistas can be enjoyed through the big clear glass windows covered partly by the diaphanous drapes. The space behind the couch stands out with the stunning purple flowers & the white wall bedecked by paintings; wall decor gets enhanced by the illumination from the soothingly sober wall lights. And who can miss the magnificent wooden ceiling? With the gracefully quaint chandelier providing a touch of antiquity, the lounge space is a real winner.
A true designer masterpiece for a home, no?