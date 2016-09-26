A sustainable home to learn from

In modern times, it's so important to opt for sustainable designs that are environmentally-friendly. Whether it's going for recyclable materials, natural materials and local goods, there are so many ways that you can build a green home.

Today, we are going to visit Turkey, where design professionals Kuloglu Orman Urunleri have built a gorgeous wooden house that is modern yet functional. We will learn how easy it is to build a sustainable home without compromising on comfort or style.

Often people think that going green will be more expensive or will compromise the quality and functionality of a home design, but this just isn't the case. In fact, as we will see today it can result in an even more beautiful design.

Let's take a look!