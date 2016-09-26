A sustainable home to learn from

In modern times, it's so important to opt for sustainable designs that are environmentally-friendly. Whether it's going for recyclable materials, natural materials and local goods, there are so many ways that you can build a
green home.
Today, we are going to visit Turkey, where design professionals Kuloglu Orman Urunleri have built a gorgeous wooden house that is modern yet functional. We will learn how easy it is to build a sustainable home without compromising on comfort or style.
Often people think that going green will be more expensive or will compromise the quality and functionality of a home design, but this just isn't the case. In fact, as we will see today it can result in an even more beautiful design.
Let's take a look!
If you really want to go for a sustainable home, why not go for earthy materials that are as close to nature as possible? Better yet, use recycled raw elements.
In this image, we can see how the designers have gone for wooden cladding, which creates a very contemporary and trendy exterior design, while still looking warm and earthy. There is even a bit of a country look and feel to it.
One of the easiest ways to make your home as sustainable as possible is to maximize the natural light. Natural light will warm up your home without you needing to spend a fortune on artificial heating. It will also ensure that you don't spend too much money on artificial lighting during the day.
As we can see here, the designers have invested in large glass windows and doors, ensuring that there is a constant connection between the interior and exterior spaces. The home spills out onto a terrace, where the family can enjoy an outdoor living area in the shade.
If we go inside the home, we can see that the designers have gone for wooden walls and floors, again utilizing natural materials. Combined with the natural light, the interior design is very homely and warm.
You'll also notice that the designers have gone for a very simple design in this home, opting to include on the most functional of items. This is a great design tip! So often we end up hoarding our home with unnecessary objects and furniture. Sustainable design is all about simplicity and functionality.
A fireplace has been featured in the living room as another sustainable element as well as a gorgeous decor piece. Burning wood for warmth means using up less energy from electricity.
We can also see what a big role natural light plays in the interior spaces thanks to the large glass windows and doors that we observed earlier. It reflects off the light walls and floors, creating a very homely look and feel.
Don't you love how the roof slopes up at an angle, bringing a very refreshing design to the space?
Thanks to the high ceilings, the designers have made the absolute most of vertical space. This is another good sustainability tip! Don't waste even an inch of space.
The loft can be used as a bedroom or a home office, giving the home a whole new room to work with. This would otherwise have been completely wasted.
You'll notice that the designers have installed some white balustrades for safety—you don't want anyone falling off the loft!
The kitchen and dining room are in the same area of the house, creating a very social and interactive space.
The cabinets and shelves in the kitchen are made up of the same wood that we've seen throughout the home design, which makes for a very visually appealing design.
You'll notice that there is plenty of storage space in this room, allowing all clutter to be organized, packed away and kept neatly out of sight. This is a must for any modern home.
When you have a home that maximizes natural light, invest in some soft curtains or blinds that will help you to control the amount of light that flows in during the day. During the warm summer months, you may want to keep the house a bit cooler and this is a great option. It also means you won't have to break the bank running an air conditioner!
We end our tour in the bathroom, which features the same wooden walls that we've seen throughout this sustainable home.
This creates a cocoon-like effect so that the bathroom instantly becomes a peaceful and relaxing space where the residents can brush their teeth and apply their make-up without being disturbed. The wood contrasts beautifully with the white features in this space, creating a stunning visual effect.
