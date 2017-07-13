DIY: 10 pergolas you can build in one weekend

Building a pergola in one weekend? That's certainly a way to up the appeal of your garden.
If you're fortunate enough to have a generous garden, you might be wondering what you can add to really finish it off to perfection. While a luscious lawn and pretty flowers are all very well and good, we think we know exactly what any stunning space needs; a little all-weather cover! Come rain or shine, a pergola or awning will not only bring shade and shelter, but also bags of style and demonstrate your attention to detail, but if you're not entirely convinced, then prepare to be! Landscape architects know the value of a striking garden structure and we've found 10 of the best to show you right now, so pull up a chair and get ready to go crazy for garden covers!
Woah! Don't you just love the shapes that this awning is creating? Made from stretched canvas, this artistic installation makes a beautiful addition to the space and works well in a contemporary setting.
Is that an igloo? What a super cool way to add a little sun cover to your garden, without impacting on the wider space too much. With room for two and a cool box, we don't know what else you'd need on a hot summer's day!
A roll-out awning is the ultimate in traditional garden shade options, but it's a timeless classic that always looks great! There when you need it and basically invisible when you don't, it's so unobtrusive!
If you love eating outdoors and socialising in the garden, a permanent patio pergola could be just the ticket for you! This metal version, with retractable shades offers style and practicality in equal measure!
Living roofs are one of our favourite things right now, so this delightful little terrace pergola is getting a huge thumbs up from us! What a sweet little addition that really works with the surrounding aesthetic!
When glamour is a must, a striking parasol really is the only way to go! With designer garden furniture in place, you want to be sure that you can enjoy it, whatever the weather and modern parasols guarantee that, thanks to easy to use mechanisms and adjustable angles!
If only we all had rustic outbuildings that we could use as garden shelter! What a dreamy spot that brings heritage garden style to life. You could easily build something similar though, if the mood strikes you!
When no man-made structures quite hit the right style note for you, how about planting trees that will act as a natural shelter? This might not be an instant solution, but it will be a beautiful one!
Now THIS is what we call a garden cover! As pergolas go, this one is exceptionally luxurious, but you can't deny that it's fantastic, can you? Just imagine this, with a beautiful dining table inside it. Al fresco perfection!
A perfect house-adjacent terrace, we love the use of woven bamboo matting as a natural roof here and we think it really offers an understated yet stylish solution. Beautiful!
