DIY: 10 pergolas you can build in one weekend

press profile homify press profile homify
Our Work, EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches Garden
Building a pergola in one weekend? That's certainly a way to up the appeal of your garden. 

If you're fortunate enough to have a generous garden, you might be wondering what you can add to really finish it off to perfection. While a luscious lawn and pretty flowers are all very well and good, we think we know exactly what any stunning space needs; a little all-weather cover! Come rain or shine, a pergola or awning will not only bring shade and shelter, but also bags of style and demonstrate your attention to detail, but if you're not entirely convinced, then prepare to be! Landscape architects know the value of a striking garden structure and we've found 10 of the best to show you right now, so pull up a chair and get ready to go crazy for garden covers!

1. A real spectacle

homify Modern Spa
homify

homify
homify
homify

Woah! Don't you just love the shapes that this awning is creating? Made from stretched canvas, this artistic installation makes a beautiful addition to the space and works well in a contemporary setting.

2. Cool as ice

Garden Igloo, Greenbop Greenbop Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Greenbop

Greenbop
Greenbop
Greenbop

Is that an igloo? What a super cool way to add a little sun cover to your garden, without impacting on the wider space too much. With room for two and a cool box, we don't know what else you'd need on a hot summer's day!

3. Terrifically traditional

Urlaub im Garten, neuegaerten-gartenkunst neuegaerten-gartenkunst Mediterranean style garden
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

A roll-out awning is the ultimate in traditional garden shade options, but it's a timeless classic that always looks great! There when you need it and basically invisible when you don't, it's so unobtrusive!

4. Perfect for patios

die Cubola, Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Garden Furniture
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

If you love eating outdoors and socialising in the garden, a permanent patio pergola could be just the ticket for you! This metal version, with retractable shades offers style and practicality in equal measure!

5. In touch with nature

S-Line Pergola EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches Garden
EcoCurves—Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches

S-Line Pergola

EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches
EcoCurves—Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches
EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches

Living roofs are one of our favourite things right now, so this delightful little terrace pergola is getting a huge thumbs up from us! What a sweet little addition that really works with the surrounding aesthetic!

6. Fabulous with the furniture

Manutti, Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal Garden Furniture
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal

Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores—das Markenmöbel Portal
Brandstores - das Markenmöbel Portal

When glamour is a must, a striking parasol really is the only way to go! With designer garden furniture in place, you want to be sure that you can enjoy it, whatever the weather and modern parasols guarantee that, thanks to easy to use mechanisms and adjustable angles!

7. Use what you have

Antike Baustoffe, Antik-Stein Antik-Stein Classic style garden
Antik-Stein

Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein

If only we all had rustic outbuildings that we could use as garden shelter! What a dreamy spot that brings heritage garden style to life. You could easily build something similar though, if the mood strikes you!

8. Employ Mother Nature's help

​Ein Garten mit Geschichte, Lustenberger Schelling Landschaftsarchitektur Lustenberger Schelling Landschaftsarchitektur Modern Garden
Lustenberger Schelling Landschaftsarchitektur

Lustenberger Schelling Landschaftsarchitektur
Lustenberger Schelling Landschaftsarchitektur
Lustenberger Schelling Landschaftsarchitektur

When no man-made structures quite hit the right style note for you, how about planting trees that will act as a natural shelter? This might not be an instant solution, but it will be a beautiful one!

9. Go all out!

Marrakech Shelter EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches Garden
EcoCurves—Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches

Marrakech Shelter

EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches
EcoCurves—Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches
EcoCurves - Bespoke Glulam Timber Arches

Now THIS is what we call a garden cover! As pergolas go, this one is exceptionally luxurious, but you can't deny that it's fantastic, can you? Just imagine this, with a beautiful dining table inside it. Al fresco perfection!

10. Simple and sweet

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

A perfect house-adjacent terrace, we love the use of woven bamboo matting as a natural roof here and we think it really offers an understated yet stylish solution. Beautiful!

For more terrace inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 mindblowing ways to design a roof terrace.

This elegant & stylish home will make you fall in love!
Will your garden be graced by one of these shade ideas soon?

