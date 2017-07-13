DIY: 10 pergolas you can build in one weekend

Building a pergola in one weekend? That's certainly a way to up the appeal of your garden.

If you're fortunate enough to have a generous garden, you might be wondering what you can add to really finish it off to perfection. While a luscious lawn and pretty flowers are all very well and good, we think we know exactly what any stunning space needs; a little all-weather cover! Come rain or shine, a pergola or awning will not only bring shade and shelter, but also bags of style and demonstrate your attention to detail, but if you're not entirely convinced, then prepare to be! Landscape architects know the value of a striking garden structure and we've found 10 of the best to show you right now, so pull up a chair and get ready to go crazy for garden covers!