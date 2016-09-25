A modern apartment with an eye for color!

So often, we see contemporary homes that simply embrace an all-white color scheme and though this is stylish and we can't deny that it looks great, sometimes we yearn for an injection of vibrant hues, just to mix things up a bit. Well, today, we found our dream modern home, as it perfectly combines designer touches and motifs with vibrant color and shows that you really can have a little fun with your super chic property! If you don't believe us, prepare to be taken aback, as this really is something very special!
WOW! What else can you really say about this absolutely incredible open-plan spot that encompasses a comfortable living room and a formal dining space? With a wealth of natural tones throughout, the use of a bold sea green and dark blue really pops and effortlessly paves the way for other accent color touches, such as funky dining chairs! Amazing!
Spin around in this beautiful living space and you'll see that traditionally modern styling, with all-white everything, has, to a certain extent, been followed, but rather than sticking to a sterile scheme, the bold feature walls offer the most glorious contrast and actually highlight the stark modernity of the rest of the room. That blue is just so vivid and makes the room come alive!
What a great way to both include and hide a kitchen in an open-plan room! While it's great to have everyone on one space, all interacting, a kitchen can be a more functional area that needs to be at least a little separated, if for no other reason than preventing cooking odours getting into sofa fabric! That slice of blue from the television surround works wonders in this kitchen and adds such a punch of interesting contrast that even a very pared back design looks exceptionally interesting!
We can't help but wonder what has inspired such a love of blue and green. There is a tangibly nautical feel to the exact colors used throughout this home and the easy way in which they have been complemented and expended on suggests a deep-seated connection to the color palette itself. Just look at the medley of dining chairs as a prime example!
Of course, it would make no sense at all to only add some bright color to one area of a home and leave the rest totally white, so the green and blue scheme has been easily pulled through into the family bathroom as well. Adding a really coastal feel to the space, we can't help but love the eclectic wall decoration in the form of multiple mirrors and a sleek towel rail is such a genius touch too!
Divine. Could you imagine the disappointment of looking at the master bedroom and that being the room that neglected to include one of the accent colors? No need to panic though, as the lovely, calm sea green has been used to wonderful effect and has tied together the entire property into a swirl of neutral white, contemporary styling and bright accents and we honestly think it's stunning. Contemporary color done perfectly!
