A dirty dive that became a breath of fresh air

Looking at projects like this one, you have to have a huge respect for anyone that could walk into a dark and dirty apartment and see potential for more. Essentially, the before pictures demonstrate just how beyond ugly this small home was, but we need them to be able to appreciate how incredibly it was transformed and it really was! Now boasting a bright and modern scheme, the apartment is a testament to the talents of the design team brought in and we think it might just inspire some of you to take another look at potential projects that you thought would be too big to tackle!
We don't know what circumstances would have to be in place to make us walk into an apartment like this and decide to buy it, but someone obviously saw potential here. The grime and darkness sure isn't helping to change our mind either, but at least there is a good amount of space here!
What era would you say these cupboards are from? We can't actually date them at all, which is slightly concerning! As kitchens go, this is certainly not one that we would think of as a pleasure to use and the mish-mash of gloss white, frosted glass, beige walls and cream tiles doesn't feel very well thought out. What a state!
If nothing else, let's focus on the fact that this space is, essentially, a blank canvas for totally revamping and that is a bonus. Had a definitive style been implemented here, it would have taken more time and money to rectify, so by leaving the apartment to basically fend for itself, it will be easier to beautify. We hope!
How can a space be so drastically altered? This actually feels like a totally different apartment, simply because it looks so much better and we think that the radical change in layout has helped infinitely. Our favourite addition is the room divide that doubles up as an extra slice of valuable worktop space, making this room far more usable and efficient.
In addition to a timeless and simple set of cupboards, the way this space is now lit is an absolute stroke of design genius. While the whole layout of the room has been designed with simple elegance in mind, the funky lighting really adds a nuance of style that can't be ignored. Exposed bulbs add such an eclectic touch and stop a neutral zone feeling too 'safe'.
With the extra worktop added in, there is a real sense of transitioning from outside to inside, which allows the entrance corridor to take on a life of its own. Rather than simply opening the door and arriving in the main living space, this neat and ordered little walkway offers a wealth of storage, warm vibes and such a naturally welcoming feel that coming home must be the best part of the day for the residents here!
