A dirty dive that became a breath of fresh air

With the extra worktop added in, there is a real sense of transitioning from outside to inside, which allows the entrance corridor to take on a life of its own. Rather than simply opening the door and arriving in the main living space, this neat and ordered little walkway offers a wealth of storage, warm vibes and such a naturally welcoming feel that coming home must be the best part of the day for the residents here!

