Money-saving tips for every room in the house!

Hampstead Family Home, London, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern Kitchen
If you can save a little bit of money here and there, it all soon adds up and who knows what you could spend that on? Perhaps a room revamp or maybe an extension? Whatever you'd like to save some cash for, we think we've found some fantastic tips that will really help you to get started, so even if you think you're living frugally enough already, you might be shocked at what else you could be doing! Get ready to see the potential in every room, from your kitchen to your bathroom!

1. Reduce food waste in the kitchen.

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern Kitchen
One of the biggest money drains in any home is food waste! Reduce this by preparing fresh fruit and vegetables and popping them in the freezer until you need them, or try to do more small shops, getting things as and when you need them!

2. Keep your bathroom towels in use for longer.

THE JACK WHITE HOUSE , STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Eclectic style bathroom
Don't wash your towels after every use, as that is such a waste of water and will rack up your utility costs! Simply hang them up to dry straight away and you'll get a lot more use out of them!

3. Turn down your bedroom air conditioning.

Scandustrial Theme homify Industrial style bedroom
Turn down the air-con in your bedroom, at night, as you will be asleep, so won't feel the benefit of it anyway! Instead, open up a window to let in a cool breeze and watch your electricity bill shrink! If you're worried about pests getting in, ask your interior designer about installing some window shutters!

4. Don't go overboard with your living room revamp

Discovery Primea | Manila, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern Living Room
If your living room needs updating, try to use hardy, cheaper materials and opt for a simple finish, in order to prevent the budget spiralling out of control. Remember too that you don't need to finish it all in one go, you can let the design evolve over time!

5. Use your terrace to grow some of your food.

homify Modern Terrace
Even some simple herb planters will make a significant impact on your grocery bill, so get outside and see where you could add some home-grown veggies, herbs and even fruits!

6. Swap out your home office light bulbs for LEDs.

AP Home Office - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Study/office
Cheaper to run, better for the environment and far longer-lasting, LED light bulbs are the future and really make a huge difference when it comes to your household running costs! The bulbs themselves can be a little pricier to start with, but trust us, you'll see the savings!

7. Donate old toys from your kid's room and don't replace them.

homify Nursery/kid’s room
Children can get overstimulated so easily, so when they have old, discarded or even broken toys in their room, donate them to charities that can make good use of them. The secret here is to not replace them though! You must resist the temptation! Kids don't need as many toys as you think they do!

8. Stream your media into a cinema room!

Mostra de decoração, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern Media Room
Signing up to a streaming service will dramatically reduce your media room costs, as you won't have to buy physical copies of movies and music. As an added bonus, you won't need to splash out on expensive storage to display all your physical copies either! That really is saving money!

9. Make your own dining room linens.

homify Scandinavian style dining room
Personalised table linens are super easy and actually fun to make and will save you a fortune! Take inspiration from designer items that you love and see if you can replicate them with home printing techniques. All the style, with none of the cost!

For more money-saving inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Cheap Home Revamp.

A German Mansion in Pennsylvania
Are you committed to saving money in your home?

