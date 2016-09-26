One home & 12 images for inspiration!

Decorating the home is so much more than simply creating well used spaces that are organized and beautiful. Decorating the house gives us an opportunity to mirror each environment with our personality and our tastes. Recognizing ourselves in the details of each environment is what distinguishes our homes from others.

Today, we arrive in São Paulo, where we are presented with this amazing interior design, inspired by the tastes and personalities of the residents. Designed by professionals Alma em Design, this home combines soothing colors, shades of gray and green with custom furniture and vintage style, which provide comfort, practicality and personality to each environment.

Are you curious to unravel all of the angles and the charms of this super-personalized and stylish rustic apartment? Then check out the following details and images to discover the fascinating interior design of this space, which reflects the true tastes and style of the residents.