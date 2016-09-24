The apartment that time forgot becomes a modern marvel!

We know that not every home will be a marvel of modern design and overwhelming style, but when you see what today's property looked like prior to its dramatic reinvention, we know you'll be as horrified as us! Old fashioned décor, small rooms and terrible layouts drowned the potential of this apartment, until it was thrown a life ring by a fantastically talented interior design team.
We didn't even know that there were this many shades of brown, but in a mass they really don't work well together! Making a decently sized kitchen simply shrink, the boxy cupboards and dark decor is just awful!
What a VAST difference changing the color scheme has made here! Suddenly, what was a dark and enclosed space feels much bigger, brighter and so much airier! Sleek cabinets really help the cause too, as does the slimline worktop. What a turnaround!
This room is a great size, but with out of proportion additions, such as the fireplace, it simply doesn't work. It's frustrating, as it really should. Furniture with no defined aesthetic and a lazy approach to art hanging aren't exactly helping either though!
Wow! It's as though a modern magic wand has been waived over this apartment! Now, everything is smaller, more contained and far more neutral, allowing the size and natural beauty of the room to really shine through. While some people might be sad to see the tiled floor gone, we think the wood replacement looks so warm and beautiful and just look at that fireplace!
While the bed itself here is a beautiful piece of antique history, it is a little too big for the space and simply doesn't work well here. The outdated door panels don't help, nor does the mahogany trim, but given that this is a decently sized area, a more simple scheme would most likely do very well here!
Again, it really is incredible what an impact an all-white space can have! By brightening up the room, changing the layout and opting for a far more simple and modern bed, this room is now a welcoming and contemporary haven. We might need to invest in a lot of white paint after this!
We hate this bathroom. There, we said it! Small, badly laid out and SO overbearing with that terrible tiled scheme, there is simply nothing to like about this space and we take our hats off to anyone that was willing to use it while it looked like this! Just horrible!
It made perfect sense to play with the wall layouts here, to open this space up into a far more usable area and again, an all-white scheme has really transformed the room. Floating suite items and a full-size bath have made this family-friendly bathroom unrecognizable from its former incarnation and we are incredibly thankful for that!
