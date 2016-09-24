The apartment that time forgot becomes a modern marvel!

It made perfect sense to play with the wall layouts here, to open this space up into a far more usable area and again, an all-white scheme has really transformed the room. Floating suite items and a full-size bath have made this family-friendly bathroom unrecognizable from its former incarnation and we are incredibly thankful for that!

for home transformation inspiration, take a look at his Ideabook: The ultimate home transformation: from shabby to chic.