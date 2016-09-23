12 amazing bedroom designs!

Your bedroom is the one room in the house where it can truly be all about you. In order for it to be the relaxing retreat that it should be, you need to be a little more selfish, choosing only the colors, materials and styles that you like and feel comfortable with, but if you don't know what you like, how can you decide? We've found some beautiful bedrooms to show you today, so if you're in the mood for some incredible inspiration, then look no further!
For grown-up bedroom elegance, it's hard to beat a monochrome and wood color scheme, but add exposed brick walls and a luxury wardrobe into the mix and that's a winning combination!
What a space! Exciting, eye-catching and opulent, this tropical bedroom certainly has the interior designer touch! Those plants and the window shades are the perfect accessory.
Everything about this bedroom is unreal, from the stunning parquet flooring through to the ingenious bed that has integrated storage. Perfect for any age, this really is a dream spot!
Natural materials have such an integral talent for making a space more tactile, relaxing and enjoyable, so this bedroom is perfection! Shabby chic wood with soft muslin drapes is such a stunning aesthetic and all that light is amazing too!
When it comes to bedroom design, you need to work with the space you have available and consider everything you want to keep. Here, we can see that clever storage has overtaken the need for a dramatic bed, but the effect is still gorgeous.
Making your bedroom a combined sleep zone and workspace is a great way to add extra functionality, so if you know that you need a home office but can't spare an entire room, how about adding a focussed corner to your boudoir?
The vibrant brights and the contrast they enjoy with stark white here are giving us all the Mediterranean vibes! The room looks warm, comfortable and breezy and all those fun accent colours really keep it from being too serious.
When only a sleek and adult space will do, a sophisticated scheme, such as this one, will never fail. Pale wood furniture, a muted wall color and eye-catching but not groundbreaking art has made for a showroom-perfect space.
If you have more than one child, you might need to get savvy with your space and double up the beds in one room. The best way will alway be with fun bunk beds, but these ones are much more stylish than we remember them being! Perfect for slightly older kids, we think!
This is a dream bedroom for any teenager! Everything they need is right here, so they can stomp off and ignore everyone else while they hide out in their private sanctuary! We think the high-level bed with study underneath is such a stroke of genius.
What a wonderful sleepover space! Bright and simple, this room is all about the optional extras, like the toys on offer and extra beds for friends. Your little one's would have very sweet dreams here!