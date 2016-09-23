12 amazing bedroom designs!

Your bedroom is the one room in the house where it can truly be all about you. In order for it to be the relaxing retreat that it should be, you need to be a little more selfish, choosing only the colors, materials and styles that you like and feel comfortable with, but if you don't know what you like, how can you decide? We've found some beautiful bedrooms to show you today, so if you're in the mood for some incredible inspiration, then look no further!