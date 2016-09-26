6 Mural Ideas for a Child's Room

Though not given due credit, but the four walls of your children’s bedroom influence their development in more ways than you can imagine. Their room is their own space, where they conquer the world over and over again. The palette, images & wall decor fuel their imagination and they relate those images with what they have learnt & what they believe in, which further revs up their curiosity & boosts their creativity. Many a times, wall designs & murals also impart invaluable lessons. This is the reason why interior landscaping professionals always go for colorful, inspiring & funky design for walls in the kids’ rooms.
In keeping with this, UK based professionals BANNER BUZZ have come up with such innovative wall murals for kids’ bedrooms that transform bare walls into beautiful pieces of art that feed their creative minds and offer a whole new dream world. Have a look!
The soft lavender & wood tonality of the room is simply ideal for this cheerful mural. The lively & animated mural shows an atmosphere of sheer revelry where everyone is basking in the cheery glow of affability. Immediately uplifting the viewer’s mood, this mural is a great palliative and brightens up the whole room with a subtle aura of innocence.
This nursery wall mural is just apt to be your baby’s companion as the baby drifts off to sleep in the crib with the melody of your lullaby & the charming chimes. The sleeping moon & the extremely adorable creatures in the mural bring life to a fancy world- a world where positivism reigns supreme, a world with the colorfully healthy bloom of innocence all around.
This CARS themed mural is as cute as it is inspirational. It is a perfect match with the vibrant colors of the furnishings & the adjacent blue wall. The bright wall mural depicts courage, sincerity & confidence to persevere & break every barrier, no matter how enormous, emerging victorious at the end. Quite a heavyweight life-lesson!
Neutral color scheme focusing on white & shades of brown present a great backdrop for this vivid mural. Specially meant for young kids & toddlers, this fun mural is a brilliant way to introduce your child to the world of animals besides adorning the walls of the room in an attractive manner. Decking the wall of the kids’ room, this animal mural offers a striking contrast with the sober colors filling the room with the crib, cabinet, sideboard & pristine rug on dark wooden floor.
The space wall mural fires the creative imagination & inquisitiveness of your child as he gears up to become an accomplished scientist. For children with a scientific bent of mind, such wall murals are a great confidence booster to study harder and seek answers to the questions bothering their curious minds. An innovative idea for wall mural adorning a kids’ room, bedroom wall art depicting outer space has always been a hot favourite especially with nerdy kids.
Underwater murals transport your child into a place where tropical fish, dolphins, sharks & other aquatic animals swim away in deep blue glory. Capturing the fancy of children & adults alike, the underwater world is a mysteriously alluring concept wherein there is a lot to be explored & imagined. An obvious hit with the children, such murals lend a soothing feel to the room alongside with whipping up a storm of creativity in the young minds.
Now we know that children’s bedroom art is not just restricted to some wall patterns or stuffed items meant to entertain. They have a much deeper significance and these wall murals are sure shot proof of that.