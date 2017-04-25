A quaint French home gets a makeover

No matter the size of your home, a renovation is always possible if wanted. Though it may not look like it from the outside, this small home in France was in desperate need of an update. The home was maintained fairly well, but this renovation was more a matter of bringing it into the 21st century! The kitchen was seemed like a bad flashback to the 1970's, with yellow tiles and mustard counter tops, and the backyard had no flare.

After the renovation this small home was brought into the modern world! This French home is less than 328 square feet and now has everything that one would need and more! The architects have added skylights and more windows to bright up the small home and create a vibrant and happy atmosphere!