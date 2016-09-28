An outdated home gets a modern update

Remodeling your home is a massive task to take on but comes with so many rewards. Today's remodel is from Lisbon, where an extremely outdated apartment gets a completely modern renovation. Everything from the floor tiles, to cabinets, to all of the appliances were removed and replaced with bright and shiny new features. What was once brown and dull is now black and sleek!

This remodel focused mainly on the kitchen and two bathrooms, all of which had old terracotta colored floor tiles and dingy wooden cabinets. The transformation to sleek and modern is incredible and the apartment is almost unrecognizable!