This Charming and Stylish Home

This suburban home outside of Denver, Colorado is filled to the brim with style and charm. The interior designer, Andrea Schumacher, uses a classic design and gorgeous accessories throughout to create a cozy and inviting home. From the moment you walk through the door you will instantly feel at home, with the warm color palette of reds and creams and the glow from the lights.
This home utilizes a lot of natural light with an abundance of windows throughout the home, especially in the living room and kitchen. This home incorporates a classic style but with a bit of a twist. Vaulted ceilings, chandeliers, and an arched staircase are mixed with modern artwork, eclectic light fixtures and high backed chairs, all of this to create a beautiful and stylish home.
The moment you walk into this home you are greeted with a grand, arched staircase and a wall filled with beautiful, modern artwork. In the arch of the staircase there is a beautiful high-backed chair that welcomes guests into the house. A colorful, round yellow rug adds a pop element to the dark hardwood floor, which we will see throughout the house. Wrought-iron adorns the staircase and stands out against the pale gray walls and beige carpet.
This cozy living room is the perfect place to entertain guests or to simply relax. A large slate fireplace is the perfect centerpiece for the room and is flanked by two white high-backed chairs. The large L-shaped sofa provides ample seating and is abundant with plush pillows. The space is filled with tons of natural light coming from a number of windows in the room and decorated with simple curtains. The vaulted ceilings add dimension to the room and two eclectic blue chandeliers hang from the ceiling and light up the room during nightime.
The dining room has been painted a deep red color and features a large round dining table that can easily seat eight people. The large classic chandelier provides a lot of light for a room that, sadly, doesn't have any windows. The decor on the wall is mirrored on either side of the doorway and provide a break from the red walls. Two large Doric columns anchor the room and provide another classic touch to this room and also match the dark hardwood floors of the house.
Through the dining room, we find ourselves in the massive kitchen and family dining room. The L-shaped counters provide a dividing space between the kitchen and dining area while also providing more seating. The countertops are a black granite while island features butcher block. The white cabinets follow a traditional style and also hide the fridge, giving the kitchen a more uniform look without the appearance of a large, stainless steel appliance. To the left of the kitchen is the family dining room which is set in a large rounded nook that is completely surrounded by windows, allowing in an incredible amount of light. The dining table is, once again, round and seats six people. The wooden table and chairs follow a more traditional style and also match the hardwood flooring.
This bathroom does a completely one-eighty compared to the rest of the house. It follows a more modern style and a different color scheme. A wide marble vanity centers the room and an art Deco style beveled mirror rests on top. The mirror is flanked by two twisted sconces that resemble animal horns. The dark gray textured wallpaper encases the room and gives it a dramatic appearance. The paintings on the wall give the room an airy feel and separate it from the darker features of the bathroom.