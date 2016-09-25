This Charming and Stylish Home

This suburban home outside of Denver, Colorado is filled to the brim with style and charm. The interior designer, Andrea Schumacher, uses a classic design and gorgeous accessories throughout to create a cozy and inviting home. From the moment you walk through the door you will instantly feel at home, with the warm color palette of reds and creams and the glow from the lights.

This home utilizes a lot of natural light with an abundance of windows throughout the home, especially in the living room and kitchen. This home incorporates a classic style but with a bit of a twist. Vaulted ceilings, chandeliers, and an arched staircase are mixed with modern artwork, eclectic light fixtures and high backed chairs, all of this to create a beautiful and stylish home.