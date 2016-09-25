An Outdated Historical House Transformation

Home renovation is challenging, more so when some part of the original features has to be preserved. It demands a careful planning. This is generally the case, when the revamp is needed to adapt an old house to modern needs. Therefore, the architects have a crucial task in their hands, making key decisions of what needs to go.
Today we are going to look at the Manor Mennonite, a historical mansion that underwent an overhaul with a number of historical references being left intact. Tastefully transformed with modern accents, this old house has been done up by Polish interior architects Projekt MB.
Respecting the client’s wishes to keep the mansion with the historical features untouched, the expert professionals have given this majestic residence dating back to 1883 a brilliant makeover.
Let us check out this renovation job that is a lovely amalgamation of the classic & the latest.
The old kitchen looked abysmally depressing & significantly crowded. With a dismal decor & a revolting palette, the most important part of the house is disappointing. Lack of energy, lack of cabinets, disagreement between different colors used and inconvenience in accessibility of kitchen accessories, this kitchen simply epitomized bad interiors.
The newly remodeled kitchen looks very elegant with a striking palette. The amazing contrast created by white, beige & royal blue sings sophistication. The brightness radiated by the elements makes it a desirable cooking space. Clever subtle references to traditional decor adorn this modishly designed kitchen. Skill & practicality are conveyed through stylish latest appliances employed with the novelty of placing a sitting area inside the kitchen creates a cozy ambiance. Storage spaces have been amply provided through drawers with easy accessibility, over & below the glossy kitchen counter, over the refrigerator, underneath the plush couch & surrounding the oven. Notice how graceful the walls are with the implementation of white bricks & wallpaper! From floor to the ceiling, everything has been taken care of properly including the natural light pouring in from the window.
This wooden floored space across the kitchen was lying abandoned with no functionality defined. Though having potential, this space was ignored except for placing the dark wooden display storage cabinet. The yellow walls along with the dark hues of wood left the space with a dreary & lacklustre feel.
What a change! The neglected space has become a superb & well lit dining room. Replete with delicately balanced classical styling as well as current influences, the radiant dining room bears a top-notch finesse with warm, sober & cultivated looks. Look at that exquisite detailing!
The bathroom was groaning with scruffy tones & funereal decor. Outdated with pallid colors, the luxurious dimensions of the bathroom seemed to have been wasted.
The refurbishment has created a new visual treat for this bathroom. In this classic meets chic design, some dark elements have been retained to bring out the traditional accents, like the rustic look of the brick wall. The floor & shower walls are an ode to the magnificence of marble. The woody tones, subtle gloss of granite and the radiant illumination create a sophisticated modular space. Rife with elegant fixtures like the large pendant chandelier, this bathroom dazzles one & all.
The living room had a musty feel with glum tones. The entire arrangement looked worn out & drab. The pistachio green walls did not agree with the moss green armchair and solemn wooden cabinets. The furnishings convey a futile attempt at a classic decor. The dark floors furthered the despondent feel.
The new living room looks like a breath of fresh air. The original references have been preserved with added freshness of lighter & lively elements. The bright room is well lit with stylish walls, peppy colors & modern furnishings. The lovely single piece bookshelf cabinet shines with the warmth of wood. The soft & light hues sit very well together.
Finally the exterior of the mansion, a real photo finish, isn’t it?
Regal vista of the marvelous abode shows this impressive facade; in a nutshell, a renovation truly befitting such historical glory.