An Outdated Historical House Transformation

Home renovation is challenging, more so when some part of the original features has to be preserved. It demands a careful planning. This is generally the case, when the revamp is needed to adapt an old house to modern needs. Therefore, the architects have a crucial task in their hands, making key decisions of what needs to go.

Today we are going to look at the Manor Mennonite, a historical mansion that underwent an overhaul with a number of historical references being left intact. Tastefully transformed with modern accents, this old house has been done up by Polish interior architects Projekt MB.

Respecting the client’s wishes to keep the mansion with the historical features untouched, the expert professionals have given this majestic residence dating back to 1883 a brilliant makeover.

Let us check out this renovation job that is a lovely amalgamation of the classic & the latest.