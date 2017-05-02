The Fashionable Renovation of a Derelict Home

Dark grey and warm tones of wood dominate the compact but elegant bathroom. The wall-mounted shelf holds a sleek mirror in a quirky manner, while the space under the chic sink is perfect for storing bath essentials or laundry. The slim tub is encased in wood too, and minimalistic fixtures make sure that the space nurtures a contemporary spirit.

By retaining charming rustic elements and ushering in modish designs and furniture, this once dated and shabby home has become a unique paradise for comfy living. Here’s another makeover story for more ideas - The Ultimate Revamp: 4 Inspiring Kitchen Makeovers.