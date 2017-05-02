The Fashionable Renovation of a Derelict Home

This town house in the French commune of Castelnau-le-Lez was built in 1890, and had naturally weathered and aged with time. The structure was lying is disrepair and it was a sorry sight, but it still had the potential to become a more modern yet charming place to live in. So the architects at Atelier Julien Blanchard Architecte DPLG used their creativity and experience to revamp the dated residence in an incredible way. Some original features like stone walls were retained for a rustic appeal, while trendy furnishing, modern elements, fancy lights and innovative designs were introduced for a contemporary finish. The backyard is an especially exciting spot to indulge in outdoor pleasures, while the interiors feature sleek and elegant lines along with cozy textures.
The old and dilapidated house had substantial space in its backyard which could be turned into a stylish spot for relaxation and barbeques. The upper storey came with a large terrace too, which was in a disreputable state. Also, the moss-ridden walls had to be reinforced, and shabby elements had to go.
The inside of the home was in no better condition than the outside. Signs of ageing and neglect showed everywhere, and some structural tweaks had to be carried out to make the abode suited for modern day habitation.
The stone walls of the original building were strengthened and retained for a rustic, countryside charm. And large glass doors now open up the interior and integrate it with the lush green lawn outside. The wooden deck is adorned with a sleek dining arrangement and a couple of vibrant recliners to help you unwind or sunbathe, when you are not taking a refreshing dip in the pristine pool. Stylish reed screens shade the upper story and the terrace from the sun, and add to the textural intricacy of the home.
Stone walls and a wooden floor infuse the futuristic living area with oodles of rusticity and cozy warmth. A plush couch is accompanied by a modish recliner, a sleek chair with a red back, and a quirky pendant lamp resplendent in its metallic sheen.
A simple, gleaming gray table along with trendy white chairs cater to the dining needs in this abode now. The open kitchen is a vision in white, lined with smart and extremely useful cabinets which also house appliances stylishly. The wooden backsplash offers delightful contrast here.
The home office has been given a whole new lease of life, thanks to the lively green walls and shelves nearby. Fashionable chairs have been positioned near a futuristic table to ensure that your productivity is not hampered, while wooden beams on the white ceiling make for a rustic touch.
The alcove-like white and blue structure that houses the bed in this kid’s bedroom is on wheels, and is a quirky and innovative creation. Blue lends a soothing and relaxing touch to the sleeping nook, while the outer wall comes with in-built cubbies for storing clothes, games, toys, books and more. A sleek lamp and old-world tiles add a hint of vintage charm, while the wooden ceiling beams make for a rustic ambiance.
Dark grey and warm tones of wood dominate the compact but elegant bathroom. The wall-mounted shelf holds a sleek mirror in a quirky manner, while the space under the chic sink is perfect for storing bath essentials or laundry. The slim tub is encased in wood too, and minimalistic fixtures make sure that the space nurtures a contemporary spirit.
By retaining charming rustic elements and ushering in modish designs and furniture, this once dated and shabby home has become a unique paradise for comfy living.