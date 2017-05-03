10 signs your home is organized!

An organized home is a happy home. When every item in your house has a home, you instantly create a very warm and inviting environment that is cozy, cared for and neat.

There is nothing worse than a well-designed home that has items littered all over it. Not only does this create a sense of unease whenever you are trying to relax in your home but it doesn't make for a very peaceful or serene setting. It constantly feels like you should be tidying up!

Today at homify, we present you with 10 signs that show that your home is organized. These are proof that it's the little things that make the biggest difference.