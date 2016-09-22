11 ft² home that merges comfort with functionality

This home has been turned into the perfect open space. This is definitely one of the most dramatic transformations that we have ever seen, especially in such a small house.

The designers have combined the kitchen with the living room, making the area look much more spacier. The large windows ensure that natural light streams in so that the space feels bright and open. The lack of space is barely noticeable with this union of kitchen + dinning area + living room.

The dining room table is multi-functional, made up of natural oak cabinets. This is the perfect space for storage, for enjoying a meal or for cooking and preparing food. Don't you love the brass lights that drop down from the ceiling over the table for a stylish yet functional design?

The natural tones used in this space are complemented by the ash colored chairs and turquoise toaster, which add a splash of vibrancy.