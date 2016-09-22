11 ft² home that merges comfort with functionality

The transformation of a dilapidated structure is not very easy, especially if there isn't much space to work. A renovation involves all sorts of construction and a design strategy.
Yet the results can be simply incredible, as we will find out in this project by design professionals Transition Interior Design. They have completely transformed an old, small house that is less than 11 square feet. We will see how they've converted this space into a light, bright, spacious, stylish and sexy home!
Let's take a look!
In this image, we can see that this space was in absolute ruins—and not in a beautiful retro charm kind of a way.
The original kitchen has been dismantled and the appliances are standing alone in the middle of the room. This empty space looks very eerie.
What this image does show, however, is how the natural light in this space is promising!
This home has been turned into the perfect open space. This is definitely one of the most dramatic transformations that we have ever seen, especially in such a small house.
The designers have combined the kitchen with the living room, making the area look much more spacier. The large windows ensure that natural light streams in so that the space feels bright and open. The lack of space is barely noticeable with this union of kitchen + dinning area + living room.
The dining room table is multi-functional, made up of natural oak cabinets. This is the perfect space for storage, for enjoying a meal or for cooking and preparing food. Don't you love the brass lights that drop down from the ceiling over the table for a stylish yet functional design?
The natural tones used in this space are complemented by the ash colored chairs and turquoise toaster, which add a splash of vibrancy.
There is nothing more annoying than a cupboard that takes up too much space, but here we can see that it was a trend in the 1980's and 1990's. They certainly provide more than enough storage space, but the room is almost cut in half.
There is a much better way to create really clever storage solutions for small homes.
The cheap wooden materials and the rigid mirror do nothing to enhance the texture of the room either.
This is much better! The exposed brick wall brings a very original and industrial look and feel to the space while the room is now packed with style.
The modern wooden floors and funky lights bring a retro touch to the room, while the overall texture works in harmony with the colors and style.
This bathroom looks like it should have a
do not enter sign on the door. The bathroom looks terrible.
The old tiles, grubby toilet seat and old-fashioned patterns looks very unattractive.
Now this is a bathroom that you don't want to leave! Delightful, isn't it?
The small bathroom has become a little haven thanks to the white walls, vintage framed mirror and wooden touches here and there. This contrasts with the geometric tiled floors, which makes for a very interesting and stylish space. This is where a resident can enjoy quiet time!
The transformation of this small home is of a very high standard, merging comfort with style and functionality with trend. Can you believe that this 11 square foot home now looks so glamorous?
