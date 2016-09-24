A Modern Suburban Home

Today we want to show you a spectacular and innovative suburban home. It was designed as a retreat to escape the stresses of everyday living; however it also offers the lucky family that resides in it plenty of room for socializing. There are areas which are lavished in natural light like the rooftop terrace and there are spots which feel like private sanctuaries and are made to be enjoyed.
The amazing architects behind this project are the team at Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag who are always pushing the boundaries when it comes to home design.
Keep scrolling to take a closer look at some of the finer details.
The team from Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag have taken into consideration the rich history of suburban life over time. This hope epitomizes a modern suburban style but it also makes a bold statement with its innovative ideas. From this perspective we can see how the architectural forms, materials and colors interact and how well they complement each other. The building rises up and typifies traditional German houses. The entrance to the home is in the middle of the site and up a stone driveway which is equipped with a single car garage. The use of glass, steel and even a water feature give it a purely modern finish.
When we view the home from this angle, we see the full extent of the massive outdoor area. The timber decking, along with the water feature gives it a special character. In addition to the extensive outdoor area, there is a rooftop terrace which can be enjoyed at any time of the day. The terrace space is covered, well lit and it is even possible to be heated if the weather is chilly. How's this for complete home comforts?
When we move to the inside of the home, we are met with innovative shapes, clean lines and colorful decor. The communal space is thriving and well lit and the flamboyant sofas match the industrial lights that hang above. There are spaces designated for relaxation and there is enough space for the children to play.
The kitchen is truly inspiring and the island bench at the centre is a genuine work of art. Featuring a glass cabinet enclosed for storage, and with further drawers and cabinets on either side, the unit meets storage needs whilst being a decorative piece that stands its own ground in the center of the kitchen.
We get a better glimpse of the dining room and living room from this angle in which the decor works to unify the areas. The open plan floor is comprised of black chairs and lamps whilst the wooden floorboards create an effortless relationship between the spaces.
The home can be fully enjoyed in the evening when we can truly appreciate its integrated lighting system which is installed across the building and garden. The home is illuminated and bright, we can fully admire it in all its glory. The pleasures of suburban life have never been more delightful.
If you love homes set in stunning landscapes, look at this beautiful home!