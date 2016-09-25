3 Mini Apartments: Ideas for Space Maximization

There are surprises galore in this tiny white marvel. Hidden away to be used when required, these spaces underline the total functionality of this apartment in style. In this photo we can see the living area downstairs, and the closed kitchen that has been opened up to the rest of the space. The bathroom remains hidden, whilst the bedroom upstairs covers a sleeping space of 5 feet.

Formulated as a single structure, this design has the ability to shift & change depending upon the requirements of the inhabitant.

So you can see how small needs not to mean cluttered or unappealing. It can always be sophisticated, chic & contemporary. For yet another praiseworthy example that defies its so called limited dimensions in being classy, look at this!