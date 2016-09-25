Sophistication Incorporated in This Apartment

The impact of a stylishly furnished home cannot be overstated. Most of us dream of a supremely elegant penthouse apartment or its equal at some point in our lives. Who hasn't seen the sophisticated, modern living spaces of film actors and the like, and not coveted such style for themselves?
Well, today we bring you an interior architecture project all the way from Poland which is sure to get that fire lighted again and make you long for a luxury style home. Anna Serafin Interior Architects are responsible for creating this opulent lifestyle we will shortly experience, and we can see that they know well what they are doing.
Join us now to get lost for a few minutes in a world of style and sophistication. You are sure not to be disappointed.
We start off our tour of this luxury apartment by seeing what the main living room space has to offer. The style immediately strikes us as modern with classical touches to give it an overall sense of luxury.
The white background of the walls is texturised by the use of tiles, and interspersed with beautifully rich quartz tiles, which not only provides contrast to the startling white, but also adds an immensely elegant touch. The mineral quality of this feature can be associated with affluent architecture for ages.
The polished wooden flooring of this room gives a warm and natural atmosphere to the space, and the color seems to flow right into the tones of the quartz tiles. To compliment this, some pieces of furniture are also made of wood, but in lighter hues for some contrast.
Now onward to the kitchen. Once again we can see the main material on color themes from the living room area manifest itself here. This includes the intense and contrasting black and white, the wooden floors, and more wooden elements in the furniture and carpentry.
The cabinets of the kitchen are all white with stainless steel finishes, perfectly contrasting to the negative space created by the black counter tops and backsplash areas. This black is repeated on the table and chairs situated in the middle of the room—an island of negative space in the middle of the gracious wooden floor.
At the back of the image, we can see a line of cabinets above the work area, and here some more wooden features resonate with the floor and creates a break between black and white.
Here we get a glimpse of the apartment's bedroom, which is certainly the seat of luxury in the home, if any one space can be more indulgent than the other! On the note of indulgence, it is important to highlight that although this interior is opulent beyond comparison, it is far from ostentatious, and retains a strong sense of sophistication throughout.
The black wall at the back of the bedroom creates the perfect background against which to place the furnishings of the room. The textiles used in this area are the true stars, however. The sleek and silky bedding immediately evokes a sense of luxury, and this is augmented by the metallic-looking curtains and the rich fur rug.
Lastly, we move our gaze to the most intimate of rooms in any home, the bathroom. This tiny space in the apartment takes on a deep and mysterious appeal, as we can see that the interior architects opted for a darker look for this room. This is a daring move for a small area such as this, as you wouldn't want to make it seem even smaller. We think, however, that this design tactic paid off in this case, with the help of rich materials and textures to create layers of depth. The waving tiles in the background also create a sense of movement, rendering the room dynamic and feeling less enclosed.
What we can see from the bathroom and the rest of the house, in fact, is that the design of the place had been well-planned. This seems to be the key to obtaining such style and sophistication, as we can see once again in yet another stylish and luxurious small apartment.