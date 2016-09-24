A German Mansion in Pennsylvania

This gorgeous, German-style mansion is located in the outer suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This classic style home boasts multiple dining areas, a game room, an incredibly large kitchen, a very large wine cellar, and even a full catering kitchen. There's nothing you can't do in this home!

This home also features an incredibly large and lush backyard, perfect for hosting lavish garden parties or simply to relax during those warm summer nights. The architects have made this home into the perfect place to raise a family, with plenty of space to play, a media room for the kids, and just an overall grand space to raise a family. Let's take a closer look inside!