A German Mansion in Pennsylvania

This gorgeous, German-style mansion is located in the outer suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This classic style home boasts multiple dining areas, a game room, an incredibly large kitchen, a very large wine cellar, and even a full catering kitchen. There's nothing you can't do in this home!
This home also features an incredibly large and lush backyard, perfect for hosting lavish garden parties or simply to relax during those warm summer nights. The architects have made this home into the perfect place to raise a family, with plenty of space to play, a media room for the kids, and just an overall grand space to raise a family. Let's take a closer look inside!
This home was built in a classic German style with the timber framing that can be seen all around the exterior of the home. The architects have also included many sections that jut out from the house, creating a more architecturally interesting home. A few bay windows also grace the facade of the home along with a number of windows, which grace the home with natural light. The exterior of the home also uses a number of materials to achieve this classic look. The bottom half of the home is stone, while the top half is white, vinyl siding. The roof of the home is traditional roofing tile, while some areas, such as the awning, have metal roofing plates and the chimneys are the only aspects of the home that are brick.
The landscape architects have created a beautiful outdoor space for this home. There is an abundance of flowers and plants which frame the house in greenery and create a space which everyone will want to enjoy. The outdoor patio, located on the left, has ample space to entertain guests and it is perfect to sit outside and relax during the warmer months. The architects have also included a sun room in the house which is perfect for when the cold Pennsylvania winter comes around and it's almost impossible to enjoy the outdoors.
This home features not one, but two dining rooms, a formal and a family. This formal dining room features gorgeous parquet flooring while the family dining room jumps to a traditional hardwood flooring. Though the styles of flooring change, the wood and stain remain very similar, maintaining a consistent theme. The formal dining room features a gorgeous Persian rug and a large, dark wooden dining tables surrounded by arm-less dining chairs in the same style. The family dining room features a table in a similar style but much more simple and again with arm-less dining chairs. Both rooms are almost fully surrounded by windows, allowing plenty of light in. While the walls in the formal dining room are white, the walls in the family dining room feature the same stone from the exterior of the house along with a large wooden clock.
From the family dining room, we are led into the enormous kitchen which is fit for a king. The large kitchen island and the counter tops are made up with a black slate which sets it apart from the super classic white cabinets throughout the room. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, including a large, French-door refrigerator and double ovens. Just as we see in the other rooms, the kitchen features many windows to allow a lot of light in and is enhanced by Edison-style globe lights and a few spotlights. Fresh flowers and artwork bring life to this kitchen along with a few pops of color.
This home was built with a family in mind and so of course the kids' room will be just as amazing as the rest of the home. This room follows a nautical theme with a few sharks on the windowsill and paintings which feature swimmers. Two wooden single beds fit perfectly in the center of the room with matching nautical themed bedding. A single bed side table in between the beds anchors the room and features a vintage-style nautical lantern lamp. Once again, the room features a lot of windows to let in a lot of light during the day, perfect for kids to play and enjoy.
The master bathroom in this home is absolutely incredible! The stand alone tub, which you can see off to the right, has a room all to itself! If that doesn't say luxury, then I don't know what does. This amazing white tub is set atop a piece of marble in the middle of the hardwood floor and is, of course, surrounded by windows. Walking into the massive shower area, you are greeted with beautiful gray tile of various shades and a small bench to relax on if needed. This shower is also flanked by pieces of marble on either side of the sliding doors, matching the marble from the tub room. You'll never want to leave this room of the house!