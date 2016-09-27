The stylish home bursting with color!

Today, we are going to visit Denver where design professionals Andrea Schumacher Interiors have created a gorgeous family home that is cozy, stylish and very colorful.
As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see how creativity can play a big role in the design of a home as well as how there is always a place for colour, texture and bold patterns.
This design is also a great example of how decor elements and personal objects can be used to bring vibrancy, energy and personality into a home. You simply need to ensure that you go for the right items in the right place, so that they don't end up overwhelming the interior design.
Are you ready to take a look?
From the exterior of the design, we can see just how modern and chic it is. It features a flat roof, a cube-like shape and a combination of white walls and light wooden cladding throughout the facade
The little stylish home spills out onto a wooden deck, which features some very trendy outdoor sofas. This is the perfect spot for relaxing in the sunshine or under the stars.
What is most striking, however, is how the emerald green of the grass, plants and trees that surround the home completely enhance the look and feel of the design.
If we head into the home, we are immediately struck by the creative, vibrant and eclectic look and feel of the interior design.
The designers have gone for wooden floors and gray walls, creating a neutral color palette. However, they've used the furniture, artwork and decor elements to bring in color and a boldness to the home.
In the dining room, we come across a unique table and chairs, which are finished in a rich, blue velvet. Overhead, there is a very hip glass lamp that is suspended from the ceiling.
The curtains introduce some patterns to the room, while the artwork has been carefully selected for further charm and personality.
The living room features the same neutral base as the dining room with a plush gray rug and gray sofa, but fashionable yellow armchairs have also been included for some style. These work in harmony with the very unique-looking coffee table, which has been made out of a tree stump.
On the far wall, we can see how wallpaper has been utilized to bring in a blue patterned touch to the space while colorful cushions add comfort and a sense of homeliness.
The fireplace is a lovely focal point in this space, doubling up as a functional item and a decor piece.
In this image, we can see how wooden finishes have been used throughout the home to bring a warm and homely look and feel to the space.
The wooden stairs connect the lower levels of the home to the upper levels, while bringing a cutting-edge design element into the space.
The wood and the white walls work in this design because of the natural light that flows through it. This is a great design tip! Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
The shelf under the stairs has been used to really bring a bit of quirky style into the space. It has been used for books, sculptures, artwork and other pieces that are very important to the family who live in this home. The house thus becomes a true representation of their style and taste.
Shelves are a wonderful way to maximize the space under the stairs, which often gets left wasted or unused. You can also use it for cupboards, for storage or to create some interior landscaping. Don't let it stand bare!
We end off our tour in the bathroom, which features vibrant and colorful wallpaper and very modern and trendy finishes.
A bathroom often gets overlooked in a home design, but this shouldn't be the case. A bathroom is one of the rooms in the house that gets used most often, by everyone! It should be stylish, homely and peaceful.
The designers have added blue, green, yellow, grey and black tones to the space, while the mirror visually expands the space so it doesn't look too small. This is a great design trick!
Also have a look at these small bathroom design ideas and inspiration!